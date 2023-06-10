A few months ago the plan to allow Citrus County’s mental health care provider play the lead role in building a Baker Act facility for its residents seemed all but dead.
The county commission saw their future, instead, with partnering with the deep-pocketed Citrus County Hospital Board, pooling their financial resources to build the Baker Act facility and allowing LifeStream Behavioral Center to operate it. Under that plan, though, the facility’s ownership would stay with the county commission.
But with costs skyrocketing and the project’s funding millions of dollars short, even if the hospital boards kicks in millions as a donation, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard is breathing life into the old plan.
Even more, it looks like he could get enough support from his fellow commissioners. Commissioners could come round after they discussed last week rising costs for a new facility and the county’s risks to take on the project with a fickle hospital board that could change its mind over support.
With costs rising and uncertainty about how much the hospital board will kick in, Commissioner Diana Finegan said during last week’s commission meeting it may be time to go back to the LifeStream plan.
That plan meant the county commission chipping in $2 million, Hernando County chipping in $2 million, and getting a $2 million grant from the state, and LifeStream building the facility on its own 10-acre property near the College of Central Florida in Citrus County.
Of course that still would leave LifeStream without enough money to build the 40-bed facility, but Kinnard said that would be LifeStream’s problem to solve, not the county’s problem.
“We had a good plan to invest in LifeStream to get what the county needed and wanted,” Finegan said.
Finegan said the decision for her was a “no brainer” because for $2 million from the county, it left LifeStream responsible for paying construction bills, operating the facility, and maintaining it.
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said that the hospital board, which owns and leases out HCA Florida Citrus Hospital on behalf of the public, should donated at least about $6 million to the project.
The hospital board contributes monies from the lease to local charities and recently donated $6 million towards the college’s student health care education program.
Schlabach complained that since the hospital board oversaw the hospital lease on behalf of the public, it should be more generous with the lease money when it comes to a public project such as building a Baker Act facility.
But Kinnard reminded Schlabach, the hospital board trustees were appointed by the governor and were not answerable to the county commission.
The hospital board leases the hospital and its satellite buildings to Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).
The county commission has the issue on its June 20 agenda for discussion.
The facility was originally estimated to cost $12 million. It is now estimated to cost several million more.
Kinnard’s third vote could come from Commissioner Holly Davis, who said last week she had preferred for the county to own the building, but was not committed to that.
Kinnard said it was time to move on this years- long project and get construction underway already and stop going down “rabbit holes” that never pay off.
Kinnard asked the county attorney to draft an agreement to let Citrus County pay LifeStream its $2 million, and if LifeStream wanted more money from Hernando County, which also wants a nearer Baker Act facility, or the hospital board, it could do so but not involve Citrus County.
