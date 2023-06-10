A few months ago the plan to allow Citrus County’s mental health care provider play the lead role in building a Baker Act facility for its residents seemed all but dead.

The county commission saw their future, instead, with partnering with the deep-pocketed Citrus County Hospital Board, pooling their financial resources to build the Baker Act facility and allowing LifeStream Behavioral Center to operate it. Under that plan, though, the facility’s ownership would stay with the county commission.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.