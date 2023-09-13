Many boat ramps within Citrus County are crowded, especially on the weekend. This ramp at Fort Island Trail Park collects fees to launch. Improvement projects at ramp facilities are to utilize the collected fees; however, no solid plans have been established for improvement projects as of yet.
A boater makes his way to the county boat ramp on Tsala Apopka's Hernando pool in this file image. Ramp fees at several of Citrus County's more popular boat ramps have been collected since the beginning of 2022.
Various boat ramps across Citrus County, including this one at the Tsala Apopka Chain’s Hernando boat ramp, now require a fee to launch a boat. Boaters may purchase an annual pass or pay per launch. Two cameras at the top of the ramp document vehicles launching vessels into the lake.
It’s been 20 months since the county started charging residents fees for using certain boat ramps.
As of Aug. 25, 2023, it’s collected $372,458 in fees. Of that, the county has spent $11,594, broken down this way: $6,466 in operations/utilities; $418 in repairs; and $4,709 in enforcement.
The action proved divisive from the start as users opposed paying for something previously free. Some said $25-per-year is a fair price to pay, especially if it means facilities will get improved. Others called it yet another tax.
But county commissioners voted for them with the idea that the collected funds would be used to provide maintenance and improvements to the ramps.
So what improvements have been made?
None, so far. And there’s a reason.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the board’s intent was always to wait until a substantial amount of money was collected from the fees so that a large expansion project could be done. Examples, he said, include adding parking at the ramp sites, or installing bathrooms or maybe another boat slip at Fort Island Trail.
“You’re not going to be able to do that with just one year’s collection of launch fees,” Kinnard said. “It will take millions.”
The collected money, Kinnard added, will not be used for the expansion of the Barge Canal boat ramp.
County commissioners in 2021 voted 4-1 to enact boat launch user fees at four county-owned ramps to help fund improvements, increase parking and anything else to increase capacity and make it easier and more enjoyable for boaters. The fees went into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Citrus County manages 15 boat ramps throughout the county.
Launch fees are charged at only four of these sites: Fort Island Gulf Beach, Fort Island Trail Park. Hernando Beach, and MacRae's of Homosassa.
The costs are: $10 daily fee, $25 annual pass fee for residents, and $75 annual pass fee for non-residents.
The money is divided between the company handling the fee collections and enforcement – Premium Parking Service – and the county. Premium gets 20 percent and the county 80 percent.
The purpose of the fees was twofold:
• All revenue generated from launch fees will be placed in a restricted fund to be used strictly for new projects and improvements related to county-owned boat launches.
• Projects and improvements could include, but are not limited to: parking expansion, replacement of wooden docks and pilings with aluminum, concrete, or composite materials, installation of tedder ramp, development of canoe and kayak launch, improvements to amenities such as restrooms, and development of new county boat ramps.
“No large projects have been funded to date,” county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said. “Staff is working to identify eligible improvement projects now that the sum collected has grown.”