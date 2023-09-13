Boat ramp fees

Many boat ramps within Citrus County are crowded, especially on the weekend. This ramp at Fort Island Trail Park collects fees to launch. Improvement projects at ramp facilities are to utilize the collected fees; however, no solid plans have been established for improvement projects as of yet.

It’s been 20 months since the county started charging residents fees for using certain boat ramps.

As of Aug. 25, 2023, it’s collected $372,458 in fees. Of that, the county has spent $11,594, broken down this way: $6,466 in operations/utilities; $418 in repairs; and $4,709 in enforcement.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Boat ramp fees

A boater makes his way to the county boat ramp on Tsala Apopka's Hernando pool in this file image. Ramp fees at several of Citrus County's more popular boat ramps have been collected since the beginning of 2022.
Boat ramp fees

Various boat ramps across Citrus County, including this one at the Tsala Apopka Chain’s Hernando boat ramp, now require a fee to launch a boat. Boaters may purchase an annual pass or pay per launch. Two cameras at the top of the ramp document vehicles launching vessels into the lake.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags