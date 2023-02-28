A boater pulls his pontoon boat from the water Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, at the Fort Island Trail Park in Crystal River. Citrus County, through a private company, collects boat launch fees at four boat ramps in both freshwater and saltwater facilities, with the fees used for improvements to the facilities. After more than a year of collecting the fees there have been no projects identified for improvement.
Charter captains and other boaters park at the Homosassa Public Boat Ramp parking area Tuesday morning, Feb. 28. Cameras are used to record boat trailer license tag numbers to confirm payment has been received.
In the 13 months since boat ramp fees were adopted, the county has collected $166,000, far less than the $400,000 it originally projected.
Because the collection period covered the county’s fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, there were three months the fees were not in effect.
So far, from Oct. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023, the county has collected $51,541, with a projection of $320,000 it hopes to net by the end of September, according to county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschorer.
County commissioners in 2021 voted 4-1 to enact boat launch user fees at four county-owned ramps to help fund improvements, increase parking and anything else to increase capacity and make it easier and more enjoyable for boaters.
They agreed to bank the money and use it for major projects.
“There are no approved projects using ramp fees at this time,” Kampschorer said.
The fees went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and immediately became a divisive issue. Some said $25-per-year is a fair price to pay, especially if it means they will help improve the facilities. Others said it’s yet another tax.
Kampschorer said Parks & Recreation staffers are seeing less complaints, she said.
“Boaters are becoming more familiar with the system,” she said. “Annual passes are being renewed, which is a good indicator of customer satisfaction.”
The fees are collected at four ramps: Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River; Fort Island Trail Park, 12073 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River; Hernando Beach, 3699 E. Orange Drive, Hernando; and MacRae’s of Homosassa, 5300 S. Cherokee Way, Homosassa.
The money is divided between the company handling the fee collections and enforcement – Premium Parking Service – and the county. Premium gets 20 percent and the county 80 percent.
The rate is $10 per launch with annual passes available for $25 for county residents and $75 for out-of-county folks. The money collected goes into a special revenue fund earmarked specifically for ramp improvements.
It was Jeff Kinnard who, as the new chairman in 2018, first aired the idea of charging boat-launch fees, using the funds to expand parking and repair boat improvements.
Commissioners at first shot the idea down, but it returned and has since been discussed several times.
Kinnard said Monday the county wants to build up enough money in its fee chest to tackle a large worthwhile project.
For example, the city of Crystal River is seeking an additional boat ramp with increased parking at Fort Island Trail. Partnering with the city to explore that project could be a good use of the fee revenue, he said.
Perhaps the money could be used to alleviate the parking crunch at the MacRae’s boat ramp, he said.
Homosassa resident Rodney MacRae said Tuesday that extra parking at the ramp may help.