Boat ramp fees

A boater pulls his pontoon boat from the water Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, at the Fort Island Trail Park in Crystal River. Citrus County, through a private company, collects boat launch fees at four boat ramps in both freshwater and saltwater facilities, with the fees used for improvements to the facilities. After more than a year of collecting the fees there have been no projects identified for improvement.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

In the 13 months since boat ramp fees were adopted, the county has collected $166,000, far less than the $400,000 it originally projected.

Because the collection period covered the county’s fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, there were three months the fees were not in effect.

Fort Island Trail Park is one of the busiest boat ramps along Citrus County’s coastline.
Charter captains and other boaters park at the Homosassa Public Boat Ramp parking area Tuesday morning, Feb. 28. Cameras are used to record boat trailer license tag numbers to confirm payment has been received.

