As county preliminary budget hearings go, Tuesday’s gathering was fairly typical.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast, as he did last year, asked the board for more money to remain competitive with other sheriff’s offices across the state. And, as usual, he cited the need to keep residents safe as the county grows.
“We need to back the blue,” he said.
But the Sheriff’s Office is competing with other county wants: fixing the roads, raising government employee salaries, replacing outdated fire district vehicles and more.
Everyone asks for money but, as Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said Tuesday, “We just don’t have the money.”
County commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a tentative budget of $42 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
They set the proposed millage rate for 2023-24 at 8.9408%, up from the current 8.2458%.
One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.
By setting the tentative budget, commissioners can lower the fiscal year tax rate between now and Oct. 1 but cannot raise it.
The overall county proposed budget is $411.8 million, down 5% from the current $433.7 million.
The bottom line: everything in the current budget can and undoubtedly will change as the pencil-sharpening begins between now and September when the final budget gets approved.
Millage hike ‘too high’
Kinnard said he will go along with the proposed millage rate to start the conversation. But it’s too high and he said he won’t support it come September.
“We’ve still got some trimming to do,” he said.
Commissioner Holly Davis agreed.
“Set it high and bring it down by September,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office commands the lion’s share of the constitutional officers’ budgets.
Prendergast addressed the board, telling him his employees work 24-7 and holidays - unlike other constitutional officers.
The “rapidly increasing call volume” requires more officers, he said. He cited increased statewide competition from officers and the need to raise salaries to remain competitive, not only with other sheriff’s offices but also the private sector.
Prendergast submitted a tentative budget for 2023024 of $44.4 million, up 18.5% from his current budget of $37.4 million. Those numbers will be adjusted during the budget process.
Prendergast said the Sheriff’s Office needs to be sure it can meet the law-enforcement needs of a growing county and right now Citrus County is woefully behind the majority of counties in Florida.
“We’ve got to do better,” he said.
Travel expenses, employee pay hikes
There was some spirited debate about a suggested budgetary increase in county commissioners’ travel reimbursement expenses from the current $3,200 to $10,000.
Commissioners Diana Finegan and Kinnard said it’s not right that taxpayers are footing the bill for them to travel in-county or outside Citrus County.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays called the hike “exorbitant.”
Davis supported the increase, saying it comes with the job and benefits residents. She lobbied for at least a cost-of-living adjustment.
The board agreed 3-1 in consensus to keep the travel expense at $3,200. Davis didn’t support it.
Commissioners also need to account for the recent pay and job classification study that will raise employee salaries to $15 per hour. They must also factor in salary compression, which would increase the salaries of employees who are currently making more than $15 an hour.
To fund those raises requires a $2 million hit to the budget and a half-mill increase.
Bays said the board also has an obligation to taxpayers to budget money for road improvements.
“We have some tremendous growth going on in this county,” she said.
In the fall, residents will receive their Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices with the tentative rate.
The hearing on the proposed millage rate and tentative budget is at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 7. The final budget hearing is at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 26.