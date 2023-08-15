Mid-year strategic planning meeting

Citrus County Commissioners listen to a presentation during a Mid-Year Strategic Planning Progress Report meeting at the Lecanto Government Center Tuesday morning, Aug. 14.

Drive around Citrus County and it won’t be long before you spot discarded fast food bags, cigarette butts, beer cans and other trash along medians and intersections.

County Commissioner Diana Finegan said Tuesday she drove from Lowe’s in Inverness to Homosassa and the litter along State Road 44 and U.S. 19 was “a disaster.”

Citrus County litter

The county has plans to hire four additional litter-collection crew positions, for a total of eight.
According to county officials, current litter crews collected 89 tons of trash along 1,894 miles of county-owned paved roads.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.