Drive around Citrus County and it won’t be long before you spot discarded fast food bags, cigarette butts, beer cans and other trash along medians and intersections.
County Commissioner Diana Finegan said Tuesday she drove from Lowe’s in Inverness to Homosassa and the litter along State Road 44 and U.S. 19 was “a disaster.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Recognizing the problem, county commissioners made a Beautify Citrus campaign a top priority during their strategic planning retreat last January. They reiterated that urgency on Tuesday during their mid-year strategic planning meeting – sort of a progress report since the retreat.
Progress has been made.
Interim Public Works Director Carlton Hall said the county modified its litter enforcement language, putting more teeth in it to make it easier to issue fines to offenders. The county also took steps to partner with the nonprofit Keep Citrus County Beautiful.
Hall on Tuesday proposed five additional steps to help cut down even more on the litter problem facing the county:
• Hire four additional litter-collection crew positions, for a total of eight.
Last year, the county’s current crew collected 89 tons of trash along 1,894 miles of county-owned paved roads.
“I think we need another litter crew out there,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said. “Our roads need help”
County Administrator Steve Howard said he agrees litter is a problem in Citrus County and believes an additional four-person crew will help greatly to alleviate the problem.
Litter collectors, he said, “are the rock stars of our county.”
• Start a litter campaign including five community cleanup events, hosted by the county’s Department of Public Works.
• Begin an ambassador program to ramp up community efforts, including the Adopt-A-Program volunteer project.
• Kick off a social media campaign to educate the public.
• Erect signs at key locations – including two off U.S. 19 in Crystal River and Homosassa, one off U.S. 41 in Citrus Springs, one at State Road 44 in Inverness and another at State Road 200 in Hernando.
Finegan has been spearheading the campaign to beautify the county. Litter-strewn roads are not a good look for the county and deters businesses and industry from relocating here, she said.
Finegan said the county can do its best on the county-maintained roads but she recommended contacting the state to make sure it does its part on keeping the grass mowed and litter-free on its roads, such as U.S. 19 and State Road 44.
The state has its own contractors who handle those duties.
“If state roads look a mess, (county roads) do too,” she said.
Commissioners on Tuesday also discussed other priorities, including the $9.5 million phase-one barge canal boat ramp project and the drafting of an infrastructure master plan for the county.
About 25 people, mostly county staffers, attended the workshop.