Editor’s note: This is the second part in a three-part series about the Citrus County community centers and associated facilities.
Offering services to seniors is nothing new in Citrus County. The county’s website says that Meals on Wheels has been operating in Citrus County since 1979. When the program started, just 13 seniors in the county received meals.
Today, volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels depart on their routes from the county’s four senior-oriented community centers. The drivers keep their eyes out for any changes in the health or well-being of the homebound seniors they visit. More than 400 meals are provided daily for Meals on Wheels clients, as well as for the seniors attending the senior-oriented community centers.
The four senior-geared community centers are: Central Citrus Community Center in Lecanto, East Citrus Community Center in Inverness, West Citrus Community Center in Homosassa, and the Hernando Area Senior Program.
Janice Hale, senior programs supervisor, and Lynsie Roddenberry, director of support services, said the senior-oriented community centers should be considered sites where active seniors can drop in for such classes as belly dancing or tai chi. The centers also serve as a place for people seeking companionship or for those looking for a more nutritional meal than they might rustle up on their own.
These four centers are open to anyone. You don’t have to be a senior – or even a county resident – to take a class or play bingo, for example. Some of the classes have a small fee.
The only age and residence restrictions are for the daily meals. Under the grant-funded senior meals program, people should be 60 or older and a Citrus County resident or a dependent of someone 60 or older to dine at a center. People with disabilities may qualify under a different grant. Caregivers and other visitors also may dine at the centers if they make prior arrangements.
Roddenberry said every dollar spent on nutritional meals saves $50 in medical expenses.
Similarly, loneliness has the same effect on one’s health as 17 cigarettes a day, she said.
The county also offers a program that collects and distributes pet food for seniors – “Pet Meals,” a Meals on Wheels for pets.
And the county offers an array of home services, ranging from homemaking to respite care, which provides caregiver relief.
There’s help for people with dementia, as well as assistance acquiring such things as a medical alert device or nutritional supplements, such as Ensure or Boost.
For those who participate in the senior-oriented community centers, “Their health is better,” Hale said. “We’re trying to help seniors age in place.”
For more information about the county’s senior programs, contact Hale at 352-527-5975.