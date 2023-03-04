Citrus County was recently awarded $262,650 in grant funding to help address the impacts of flooding and sea level rise.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), as part of its Resilient Florida Grant Program, allows for the creation of a Citrus City-County Vulnerability Assessment.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.