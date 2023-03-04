Citrus County was recently awarded $262,650 in grant funding to help address the impacts of flooding and sea level rise.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), as part of its Resilient Florida Grant Program, allows for the creation of a Citrus City-County Vulnerability Assessment.
The program ensures a coordinated approach to Florida’s coastal and inland resiliency and enhances state efforts to protect inland waterways, coastlines, and shores that serve as natural defenses against sea level rise.
“The news of this grant award is significant,” County Administrator Steve Howard said. “Completion of this assessment will allow Citrus County to apply for future project funding and implementation.”
The assessment will analyze the critical assets in Citrus County for their vulnerability to tidal flooding, current and future storm surge, rainfall, and sea level rise and guide future infrastructure investments.
It will also make Citrus County eligible for Resilient Florida Grant Program project funding for flood reduction projects. Once finalized, the assessment can be integrated into the county’s Local Mitigation Strategy.
Public outreach will be conducted throughout the project, and citizens of unincorporated Citrus County and the City of Inverness are encouraged to participate.
Residents of the City of Crystal River should work directly with their municipal government, as they will be conducting their own assessment, according to a press release.
The grant funding was secured through a partnership between the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) and Citrus County’s Department of Management & Budget.
