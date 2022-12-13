County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues.

The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The study will determine how much residents there will pay for the creation of a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU).

