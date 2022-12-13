County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues.
The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The study will determine how much residents there will pay for the creation of a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU).
Under an MSBU, everyone pays their fair share of the cost and reaps the benefits of better roads.
The commission stressed that it will definitely go the MSBU route, especially if it is spending money up-front.
“If this train leaves the station, we’re not stopping it,” Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said.
Inverness Village 4 has about 500 sites and 200-plus homeowners. The roads there are some of the worst in the county.
Many have been pleading with commissioners to do something about the situation.
“You asked for this,” Schlabach told the audience. “If we are going through this process, it has to be on your shoulders, not the taxpayers of the rest of the county.”
One resident let her feelings be known after the vote.
“You don’t know how happy you all have made me,” said Carmen Koubicek, who lives off East Maryland Street.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays suggested at least a six-month moratorium on permit-pulling for more homes in the community so as not to drive up the costs of the MSBU.
But the county attorney said that would have to be placed on another agenda.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (SWFWMD) governing board discussed Inverness Village’s drainage and infrastructure concerns during its meeting Tuesday. The Chronicle will have details of that meeting in Thursday's issue.
