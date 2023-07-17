Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, is taking on double duty by also taking the interim helm of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB).
Frank will oversee day-to-day operations, supervise staff and ensure that VCB activities stay on track.
Calascione, who makes $93,500 annually, will get a 10% increase in pay from taking on extra duties, bringing his new salary to $102,850, according to the county’s human resources department.
Calascione’s appointment became necessary when the current director, John Pricher, was placed on paid administrative leave.
Calascione spent five years managing tourism development in neighboring Sumter County and led a number of initiatives, including major upgrades to the tourism website and mobile apps, national marketing campaigns, and capital improvement projects, according to the county.
County Administrator Steve Howard placed Pricher on leave while the county looks into questionable actions involving a manatee educational campaign at the Cincinnati Zoo and subsequent payment.
Howard last week asked Pricher to resign or be terminated. Pricher declined to quit and asked for a pre- and/or post-determination hearing, which is authorized by the county’s human resources policy, where Howard said his recommended action will be dismissal.
The first hearing was supposed to be Monday, July 17, but it was rescheduled at Pricher’s request. A new date has not been announced.
Pricher was hired Nov. 20, 2017, and his current annual salary is $87,665.
