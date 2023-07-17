Frank Calascione

Calascione

Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, is taking on double duty by also taking the interim helm of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB).

Frank will oversee day-to-day operations, supervise staff and ensure that VCB activities stay on track.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

John Pricher

Pricher

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags