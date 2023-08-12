Enough talk. Time for action.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard made it abundantly clear at a recent meeting that it’s time to build a boat ramp on the northwest side of the bridge by the never-finished Cross Florida Barge Canal.
“It's almost a running joke about how long this has been talked about,” Kinnard said.
His colleagues concurred.
“I don’t think it’s an option for us,” said County Commissioner Rebecca Bays of the barge canal ramp 10 miles north of Crystal River, off U.S. 19. “I think this is something that has to be done.”
Bays said the problem with delaying projects such as this is that the price tag escalates.
“The cost of inflation is not our friend,” she said.
But unfortunately, it looks like the waiting will have to continue for several reasons:
• The project consultant has not yet submitted the designs for the ramp.
• The permits from the Army Corps of Engineers could take up to two years.
• The funding is not in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
“It is a little frustrating,” Kinnard said.
The cost of the first phase of the ramp project is $9.5 million. The county has identified $3.9 million in funding sources.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), for example, has a boater improvement fund. Then there’s money from the BP oil spill settlement and the capital improvement fund.
“There are resources out there and it’s up to us to get it figured out,” Kinnard said.
The overall project is for a 10-lane boat ramp with vehicle and trailer parking spaces, restroom facilities, and covered picnic tables. The entire parcel covers eight acres.
This is expected to bring relief to the already overcrowded ramp facilities in the county, where boaters routinely line up to unload and load boats, and where pickups and boat trailers frequently overflow parking lots and end up parked alongside the roads leading into the ramps.
Aside from helping relieve congestion, locating the boat ramp on the barge canal with direct access to the Gulf should help ease some of the congestion along the Crystal River as boaters traverse from Kings Bay to the Gulf and then back at the end of the day.
County Administrator Steve Howard said a position paper outlining the past, present and future of the barge canal ramp project will be presented at next Tuesday’s strategic planning retreat.
The public is invited but will not be allowed to speak at the meeting, which will begin at 10 a.m. in Room 166 at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
