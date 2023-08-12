Barge Canal boat ramp

This boat ramp located along the Barge Canal north of Crystal River offers boaters direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. The small ramp can be challenging for many due to its size and design.

Enough talk. Time for action.

County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard made it abundantly clear at a recent meeting that it’s time to build a boat ramp on the northwest side of the bridge by the never-finished Cross Florida Barge Canal.

Limited paved parking for vehicles and trailers requires those utilizing the Barge Canal ramp to park in unpaved areas away from the immediate ramp area. Currently, there are six parking spaces at the paved parking lot adjacent to the ramp.
Boaters last week line up to load their vessels along the south side of the Barge Canal, north of Crystal River. The ramp's limited space creates challenges for boaters who are loading and unloading their vessels.
One challenge for those approaching the boat ramp along the Barge Canal is the limited space to turn around and back into the ramp's well. Many drivers towing trailers choose to back their vehicles and trailers down into the ramp area along a curved drive creating a challenging task.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.