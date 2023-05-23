The Citrus County Hospital Board and Citrus County Commission continue to hammer out an agreement that will allow for the county to own a Baker Act facility now that the community’s mental health care provider is no longer playing a role in its construction.

The decision by the county commission and Citrus County Hospital Board to part ways with LifeStream Behavioral Center in building an emergency mental health evaluation center came after the county commission, along with the hospital board, could not agree with LifeStream as to the facility’s ownership after it’s built. LifeStream leadership wanted LifeStream to own the facility.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.