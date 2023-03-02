The fixed-base operators (FBO) from both county airports fired off to county commissioners a list of improvements at their respective facilities.
The county has some grant money to spend and wanted to accommodate them.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The fixed-base operators (FBO) from both county airports fired off to county commissioners a list of improvements at their respective facilities.
The county has some grant money to spend and wanted to accommodate them.
Commissioners briefly discussed the lists at their Tuesday meeting but held off on a vote until a yet-to-be announced workshop.
There were too many wish-list ideas put forth and the board said they needed more time to discuss.
“We need a workshop as soon as possible and let’s figure this out,” Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said.
Commissioner Holly Davis reminded the board of Schlabach’s comment from a recent strategic planning retreat that the two county-owned airports are the gateway into Citrus County for wealthy people “and they need some sprucing up.”
Andy Chan, with Right Rudder Aviation, the FBO at the Inverness Airport, submitted a list of what he would like to see done with the $13,000 grant allocated to his facility.
Priorities include improved signage out front, more hangars, a business park, affordable workforce apartments and a camping area for tourists who fly into the airport.
Davis called it a “whopper” of a list. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said many of the wish-list items cost in the millions, far exceeding the $13,000 grant.
“The $13,000 doesn’t even get us started,” he said.
Over at the Crystal River Airport, James Chen of Crystal Aero Group, the FBO there, submitted his priority list for the $23,000 available at that facility.
They include a walkway cover and new restroom in the front yard; replacement of the canopy over the windows of the FBO building and an additional security camera.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.