For 26-year-old Cote Deonath, the seventh time was the charm.
For the past six years, the Elvis Tribute Artist has fought his way through qualifying preliminary contests across North America to earn a contending spot in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition held every August at Graceland, the late Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Each year, Deonath has placed in the Top 10, Top 5, Top 3 three years in a row, but had yet to earn the coveted title of Ultimate Elvis.
All hail Cote Deonath, the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, now the reigning No. 1 Elvis Tribute Artist in the world.
In addition to this prestigious title, Deonath also received an exact replica of Elvis' Gold Attendance Record belt and a check for $20,000.
"As a child, I was told I was too short, didn't resemble him, and lacked his voice and complexion,” Deonath said in a written statement. “The list of doubts seemed endless. But I used those criticisms as fuel to ignite my passion. I pushed forward, fighting for what I believed was right in this industry, striving to one day earn the title of Ultimate.”
Deonath, who grew up in Dunnellon, began what was to become his career at age 2, a hyperactive preschooler at his grandmother’s house.
One day, at her wit’s end to keep him occupied, she played a video tape of the Elvis Presley movie, “Follow that Dream.”
“I wouldn’t sit still for anything … but I sat still for one and a half hours (to watch the movie),” Deonath told the Chronicle in 2022.
The next day she played a recording of the 1973 Presley concert “Aloha from Hawaii,” and the little boy was hooked.
Two years later, at age 4, he performed as Elvis at Dunnellon Christian Academy, and by age 5 he was billed as “Little Elvis,” performing wherever he could.
He started competing in earnest while he was still in high school.
At 16, he headlined at “Elvis Rocks Florida 2014” in Inverness.
About five years ago, Deonath founded 49th Place Productions Inc., to represent him as Elvis and other tribute artists.
He also is responsible for bringing “Elvis in Concert” and “Elvis the Summer Festival” to places around the country, including Citrus County.
“I cannot adequately express what it means to have embarked on this journey with all of you,” Deonath said. “It has been a thrilling roller coaster, with its fair share of highs and lows. Along the way, we discovered other passions and purposes to pursue. From the depths of my heart, I thank you all for your unwavering support, belief in me, and refusal to give up, even when quitting seemed tempting.”
He also thanked his family and friends, especially his beloved grandma.
“Words fail to capture the depth of my love for (her),” he said, adding that he is "eternally grateful" for her guidance, support, and the love she showered on him.
To Deonath, being named The Ultimate Elvis is the victorious end of the story.
“I have … penned the final chapter and I can’t wait to start a new chapter and see what the future holds,” he wrote. “It is an absolute honor to hold the mantle and title of Ultimate. I vow to represent this honor with integrity, respect, and unwavering pride."