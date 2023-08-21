Elvis tribute 1

In this file photo, Cote Deonath performs as Elvis Presley at a recent festival. The Dunnellon resident recently won the coveted title of The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at the annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition held every August at Graceland, the late Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee.

 Special to the Riverland

For 26-year-old Cote Deonath, the seventh time was the charm.

For the past six years, the Elvis Tribute Artist has fought his way through qualifying preliminary contests across North America to earn a contending spot in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition held every August at Graceland, the late Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.