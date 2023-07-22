Liberty Park

Inverness City Council members are looking into how to provide protection from the sun and rain to the playground equipment at Liberty Park. Another consideration has been to move the playground equipment to Wallace Brooks Park.

Constructing devices to provide shade to the playground equipment at Liberty Park was a matter of debate at the July 11 Inverness City Council regular meeting, which ended with instruction to City Manager Eric Williams to look into an alternate proposal, to move the equipment to Wallace Brooks Park.

“We did go back to the playground manufacturer, who would have to be the people that move the playground,” said Williams at the July 18 regular meeting. He added that company would have to be the ones who move the equipment as it was custom designed by them. “The estimated cost is half-a-million dollars.”

Liberty Park entrance

Special lighting was installed to highlight the entrance to Liberty Park, which was pointed out at the July 18 regular Inverness City Council meeting as to the cost in discussion centered around the park's playground and its lack of protection from the weather and elements.