Inverness City Council members are looking into how to provide protection from the sun and rain to the playground equipment at Liberty Park. Another consideration has been to move the playground equipment to Wallace Brooks Park.
Special lighting was installed to highlight the entrance to Liberty Park, which was pointed out at the July 18 regular Inverness City Council meeting as to the cost in discussion centered around the park's playground and its lack of protection from the weather and elements.
Constructing devices to provide shade to the playground equipment at Liberty Park was a matter of debate at the July 11 Inverness City Council regular meeting, which ended with instruction to City Manager Eric Williams to look into an alternate proposal, to move the equipment to Wallace Brooks Park.
“We did go back to the playground manufacturer, who would have to be the people that move the playground,” said Williams at the July 18 regular meeting. He added that company would have to be the ones who move the equipment as it was custom designed by them. “The estimated cost is half-a-million dollars.”
Williams then reiterated his opinion that the cost effectiveness of replacing the shade structure first proposed was not of the structure, with a life expectancy of five to seven years, but of the awning.
“That’s not an expensive thing,” he said. He contrasted the cost of the playground equipment to that at Whispering Pines Park, saying that at Liberty Park it was custom-designed, including architectural features as well, such as the lighting to the entrance. To give a further understanding, Williams cited the Valerie Theatre. “Listen, the Valerie Theatre, the lights on the stairs, all those things were custom, so just to replace the lights is $800.”
The $500,000 amount appeared to catch council members off-balance, with Councilman Gene Davis first to comment, wondering aloud if a lesser cost was possible. He gave the example of perhaps negotiating a lesser cost, similar to the process at a car dealership.
Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich raised the question whether placing the covers could be done in stages.
“It doesn’t have to be done, like, tomorrow,” she asked. “Is this something that we could budget for it later?”
Williams’s response was that while the city has the money, he thought the question was more of a theoretical nature.
Lizanich also wondered aloud whether the cost of moving the park would be less in the long run than the cost incurred if the shade structures were put in place and maintained.
It was also brought to that council’s attention about a group of residents who want a park that will be all-inclusive, which will allow children with disabilities to have access, perhaps at Wallace Brooks Park.
No action on the part of the City Council was called for, so the topic is being left open for the time being.