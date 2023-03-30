David Lee

David Lee

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

A Citrus County jail correctional officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with battery on a fellow law enforcement officer at the facility.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, CoreCivic, the company that operates the jail for the county, was told by its staff that one correctional officer might have battered a fellow officer while the two were at the jail.

