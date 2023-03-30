A Citrus County jail correctional officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with battery on a fellow law enforcement officer at the facility.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, CoreCivic, the company that operates the jail for the county, was told by its staff that one correctional officer might have battered a fellow officer while the two were at the jail.
Based on CoreCivic’s internal investigation, 34-year-old David Lee of Beverly Hills was placed on administrative leave.
Detective Ramon Rivera, with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, conducted the investigation for his agency and spoke to witnesses and the victim about the allegation of battery.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to the Sheriff’s Office media release, the initial CoreCivic report stated that Lee and the victim were speaking when Lee, without provocation, became aggressive and battered the victim.
After completing his investigation, Rivera acquired a warrant for Lee’s arrest.
“We have zero tolerance for violence in the workplace,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Often, crimes of this nature can go unreported, but I am glad that we were able to start an investigation alongside CoreCivic and quickly put an end to Lee’s threatening presence. At no point should anyone be bullied, let alone battered while trying to do their job.”
Lee was taken into custody at the Citrus County jail. His bond was $5,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.