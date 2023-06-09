The new Inverness Starbucks is coming to State Road 44, on the site of the former Insight Credit Union, near RaceTrac. A Comings & Goings column in Friday’s issue gave an incorrect address. The Chronicle apologizes for the error.
Correction
Michael Bates
Reporter
