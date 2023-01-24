For a first-ever fundraiser, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition (MFHC) wanted to do something fun for families, and also different.
What could be more fun or different than cornhole, llamas, live music, food vendors, games and prizes — and a mullet hairdo contest?
On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Park in Inverness, the public is invited to a Cornhole Tournament and Family Festival to benefit Mid Florida Homeless Coalition.
The festival also includes live music from the band Strutt, beginning at 10 a.m., as well as food vendors, face painting, yard Jenga and nonprofit organizations with information about their resources to the community.
Also that day, the Inverness Market at the Depot will be going on to make it a combined fun day for the family.
• Mullet hairdo contest is open to all ages and all genders. Register at the event beginning at 10 a.m. with competition at noon.
• Prizes for first, second and third place, plus bragging rights.
• Bring lawn or camp chairs.
• Food will be available for purchase from vendors and also the Train Depot, which will be donating their proceeds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to MFHC.
“We are so excited — we’ve never done this before,” said Tomi Steinruck, MFHC operations director.
The agency, which covers four counties (Citrus, Hernando, Lake and Sumter), is the lead agency coordinating the area’s response to homelessness.
“All the money raised will go to support Mid Florida and all the programs we run,” Steinruck said. “We get grants, federal and state, but because they’re so specific, they don’t fund some things. So, this will help with the things that fall through the cracks.”
She also said this event will help the public learn more about what they do in the community.
Currently, they are conducting the annual point in time homeless count, going into the areas where homeless people congregate or their camps, etc., to make contact and offer resources or to help those who want housing to get housing.
“Some people think that we house people, but we’re more of a lead agency,” Steinruck said.
They are also the first call to make for someone who is homeless or in jeopardy of becoming homeless, because they do the intake assessments, which are based on vulnerability and not “first come, first served,” she said.
“We also help get people ‘housing ready,’ eliminating as many barriers as possible … to ensure we can get as many into housing as possible,” Steinruck said. “So, we’re excited about our festival and be able to fill in the gaps and help people with our outreach services and however else we can.”
