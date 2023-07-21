Last year, the county began fining CoreCivic for contractually failing to bring critical-level employees up to acceptable levels at the privately run detention facility in Lecanto.
It requested the Tennessee-based company in February 2022 to provide a monthly update on staffing levels at the Citrus County Detention Center.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For June 2023, staffing was at 58.99%, the lowest since the county started tracking the numbers.
And in May, the county assessed a non-performance assessment of $1,000 per day, for a total of $31,000.
CoreCivic’s staffing reports are on the agenda of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
County Administrator Steve Howard expressed his concern about the staffing numbers in a June 5 letter to the jail’s warden, Orlando Rodriguez.
“This report shows a noticeable decrease in the staffing levels of the critical fixed-posts that are required to be continually staffed,” Howard wrote.
Howard said the county understands the jail continues to work on increasing staffing levels and keeping the required posts filled as contractually required.
“The county considers these positions to be critical in operating the detention facility,” he wrote.
Managed since 1995 by CoreCivic – formerly Corrections Corporation of America – the Citrus County Detention Facility can house up to 760 inmates, who are either in local, federal or U.S. Virgin Island custody. U.S. Virgin Island inmates are serving sentences longer than a year.
County commissioners have said they will continue to assess fines to the company until it can bring employee staffing in critical positions up to acceptable levels.
CoreCivic’s Carlos Melendez, in his response to Howard, said correctional officers are often sent to outside locations as part of their duties.
For example: four officers in May were stationed 24/7 at the local hospital every day for security; more than 40 officers were pulled for emergency medical transports. Three correctional officers were on leave for medical reasons.
Seven officers were terminated during the month for failure to follow proper procedures.
Five correctional officers were assigned to training for critical incidents and three officers were in Special Emergency Operations Training.
“Last week, staff from the Florida Model Jail Standards committee showed up unannounced for a surprise inspection,” Melendez said. “There were zero findings and the facility received an excellent review.”
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said CoreCivic is experiencing the same problem affecting businesses nationwide: a shortage of employees.
“I think they’re doing the best they can,” she said. “It’s a crisis all over the country.”
The daily fine used to be $3,750. It was reduced to $1,000 as a good-faith gesture that the county is willing to work with the company.
The county directed CoreCivic to hire a contract manager to work with both parties and try and get staffing levels up.
Bays said the county is not interested in assuming management of the jail.
“We want to maintain this relationship,” she said.
The commission meeting begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Citrus County Courthouse at 110 N. Apopka Avenue, Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.