County commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to fund the CORE Business Center for another year to the tune of $92,100.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) reimbursement funds that were designated for economic development. Citrus County was initially awarded $6.5 million in emergency federal relief funds.
Due to increasing demands for that relief money, commissioners urged CORE Executive Director to explore ways to become self-sufficient.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said there are some big economic development projects on the way and there will be other demands for the remaining CARES money.
County Commissioner Holly Davis said she doesn’t know if CORE can ever become self-funded “but it would be prudent to start moving in that direction as much as possible.”
One positive: the agency recently became a 501(c)3 nonprofit, which allows people to make tax-deductible donations to CORE.
CORE’s mission is to provide an economic development hub for existing and prospective businesses to obtain all necessary resources to start, expand and market their operations.
The business advocacy group’s opening three years ago coincided with the start of the global pandemic and its help in keeping local small-business afloat was crucial.
While folks were hunkered down in their homes, businesses suffered and some were in danger of closing. Jim Green, co-chairman of SCORE Nature Coast, who was instrumental in launching CORE, kept in constant contact with employers — helping them navigate turbulent state and federal waters to obtain financial assistance.
The CORE office is inside the former Inverness Visitor Center at 203 E. Dampier St.
Commissioners acknowledged the nonprofit’s work during the COVID-19 crisis but, with the pandemic in the rear view mirror, CORE’s mission has evolved from relief-oriented to resource-focused.
In fact, the agency’s original name was the Citrus One-Stop Recovery and Economic Business Center.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she always envisioned the government would help fund this for about five years to dig county business out of the pandemic hole.
“I think you are on the path of being independent,” she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.