County commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to fund the CORE Business Center for another year to the tune of $92,100.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) reimbursement funds that were designated for economic development. Citrus County was initially awarded $6.5 million in emergency federal relief funds.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Jeff Kinnard 2023

Kinnard
Holly Davis 2023

Davis
Ruthie Schlabach

Schlabach

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags