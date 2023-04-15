Coping with Dementia will hold its ninth annual Care Partner Conference on Thursday to include guest speakers and 30 dementia resource providers attending to meet caregivers and offer help.
The nonprofit Coping with Dementia is offering the day-long conference free of charge to caregivers and resource providers. The event will also provide music during its free lunch to caregivers. There will also be a free breakfast.
Debbie Selsavage, founder of Coping with Dementia, said the event easily draws in 200 visitors because so many are looking for information to take care of family and friends with dementia.
“There’s really a need and there are resources so people (with dementia) can stay at home,” Selsavage told the Chronicle.
The conference also invites people with dementia to attend.
“We don’t exclude,” Selsavage said. “That’s part of our mission, to not exclude the person we’re trying to learn about … and care for.”
Food and services are provided by supporters of the event.
“We don’t do it to make money,” Selsavage said of the popular event. “We do it to help people.”
The event will be held Thursday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
The event is produced by Selsavage and Ed Youngblood.
The keynote speaker will be Eileen Poiley.
Poiley is the director of education at the University of South Florida’s Health Byrd Alzheimer's Institute in Tampa. She has been on staff for 35 years, specializing in Alzheimer's disease and aging.
• John Clardy, of the Clardy Law Firm. Clardy, an attorney, specializes in elder law and the complex legal issues that affect seniors and their families.
• Mary Ellen Shea is the founder of The Widow Mentor. She is a former hospice professional of 20-plus years who recently served three years in Lake and Sumter counties as a hospice bereavement counselor and coordinator.
• Janice Martin has worked in senior living for 15 years in senior living and memory care. She founded her own company, Senior Liaison of Central Florida, in 2021 and works connecting families and senior living communities.
There are additional speakers.
In Citrus County, an estimated 12.5% of residents 65 years old and older suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease, the most common cause of dementia, according to the Florida HealthCharts, which collects Department of Health data.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.