Alzheimer's support in Citrus County

Debbie Selsavage and Ed Youngblood, both of Coping With Dementia LLC, demonstrate during a workshop how a caregiver or first-responder should interact with a person who has Alzheimer’s or dementia. Since someone with Alzheimer’s has lost most of their senses, like touch, knowing how to properly shake their hand (shown here) can help calm them and deescalate an incident.

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

Coping with Dementia will hold its ninth annual Care Partner Conference on Thursday to include guest speakers and 30 dementia resource providers attending to meet caregivers and offer help.

The nonprofit Coping with Dementia is offering the day-long conference free of charge to caregivers and resource providers. The event will also provide music during its free lunch to caregivers. There will also be a free breakfast.

