Coping with Dementia’s ninth annual conference Thursday focusing on dementia and the caregivers of those afflicted, reported the meeting a success. But sometimes success brings its own problems.
Coping with Dementia’s Ed Youngblood said that given the community’s turnout during the event, with 200 members of the public coming and more than 30 vendors, Coping with Dementia will continue the popular conference.
But the conference, which included six speakers, free breakfast and lunch, and live music, needs more space, Youngblood told the Chronicle.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Though grateful to Beverly Hills’ Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for providing its meeting hall over the past nine years, Youngblood said that the question continues to be, “How can we serve more and more people?”
Youngblood said the church and Coping with Dementia have a good working relationship, but more space is needed.
Debbie Selsavage, founder and president of Coping with Dementia, said the church doesn’t charge for using the meeting hall because the conference is free to the public.
Dr. Mariana Cots evaluates patients participating in new drug and treatment studies, mostly patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
She works for Renstar Medical Research in Ocala and helps evaluate patients for drug companies. That treatment includes her evaluations before, during, and after using new Alzheimer’s drugs.
Cots said that conferences such as the one organized by Coping with Dementia are invaluable because the company can education those attending about the company and recruit people wanting to participate in research programs.
The programs involve evaluations by a neurologist, bloodwork, a review of adverse events, and overall evaluations.
Cots said that Renstar currently is participating in six Alzheimer’s studies and one study that looks to prevent the symptoms.
Conferences such as those Thursday attract many caregivers, she said, who in turn have a history of family members with Alzheimer’s.
Many want to know if they have the pathology of the disease already and a potential for symptoms, she said.
About 10 percent of those who attend such conferences regularly request to participate in studies, she said.
Kay Snuffer is a professional relations representative for Chapters Health System’s hospice in Lecanto.
Snuffer said conferences like Coping with Dementia allows Chapters to educate the public about the services hospice offers, such a bereavement counseling, in addition to providing care to terminal patients.
People often don’t know that hospice has patients who improve once admitted because their medications are properly administered and their condition stabilizes.
Youngblood said it’s important that people get properly tested for dementia.
Rather than a general health care practitioner, Youngblood said, patients should see specialists in dementia.
“We (also) encourage all of our workshop participants to go to a research company … and they provide free screenings, may include an MRI, and more rigorous process,” he said.
Coping with Dementia can help people through that process, Youngblood said.
Coping with Dementia can be contacted at 352-422-3663.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.