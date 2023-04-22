Alzheimer's support in Citrus County

Debbie Selsavage and Ed Youngblood, both of Coping With Dementia LLC, demonstrate during a workshop how a caregiver or first-responder should interact with a person who has Alzheimer’s or dementia. Since someone with Alzheimer’s has lost most of their senses, like touch, knowing how to properly shake their hand can help calm them and de-escalate an incident.

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

Coping with Dementia’s ninth annual conference Thursday focusing on dementia and the caregivers of those afflicted, reported the meeting a success. But sometimes success brings its own problems.

Coping with Dementia’s Ed Youngblood said that given the community’s turnout during the event, with 200 members of the public coming and more than 30 vendors, Coping with Dementia will continue the popular conference.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.