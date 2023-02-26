CC Poiley, Eileen demential conference

USF Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute Director of Education Eileen Poiley will keynote this year’s ninth annual Coping with Dementia Care Partner Conference.

 Special to the Chronicle

Coping with Dementia LLC has announced that its ninth annual Family Care Partner Conference will take place on Thursday, April 20, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.

This popular educational event, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is free, open to the public and includes lunch.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle