Coping with Dementia LLC has announced that its ninth annual Family Care Partner Conference will take place on Thursday, April 20, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
This popular educational event, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is free, open to the public and includes lunch.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Eileen Poiley, director of education at the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute. Poiley, who is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, has been on the USF faculty for 35 years and specializes in Alzheimer’s and aging.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Other speakers will include board-certified elder law attorney John Clardy, grief counselor Mary Ellen Shea, author Janice Martin and Coping with Dementia President Debbie Selsavage. In addition, there will be more than two dozen information tables offering free resources useful to families living with dementia.
“We make every effort to address our attendees in everyday language with helpful knowledge that will make their lives better as they navigate Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia,” said Selsavage, event organizer.
The conference is free, with doors opening at 9 a.m. Seating will be limited to 200. For more information, call 352-422-3663.