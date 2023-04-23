Copeland clean up 1

More than a dozen volunteers gather Friday, April 21, at Copeland Park in Crystal River for a clean-up effort centered on the small lake in the middle of the park. Trash, vegetation and other debris is removed by the volunteers, many from Duke Energy's Crystal River energy complex and the Copeland Community Park Association.

In the area of Crystal River known as Knights Addition, the community park on NE 3rd Street has long been the center of the community.

In 1983, the City of Crystal River named it Copeland Community Park after one of the neighborhood’s most beloved citizens, Frederick W. Copeland.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Copeland Park clean up 2

Copeland Community Park Association President Thomasina Jacobs dumps a wheelbarrow full of aquatic vegetation into a pile for disposal Friday morning, April 21, at the park in Crystal River. The nonprofit organization had volunteers working to clean areas of the park but most of the work centered on the small lake at the park's center.
Copeland Park clean up 3

Justin Branch, environmental specialist II at the Duke Energy Mariculture Center in Crystal River, rakes debris from the bottom of a small lake in Crystal River's Copeland Park Friday, April 21. .
Copeland Park clean up 4

Frederick W. Copeland Park has been at the heart of a small community in Crystal River for decades.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.