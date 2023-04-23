In the area of Crystal River known as Knights Addition, the community park on NE 3rd Street has long been the center of the community.
In 1983, the City of Crystal River named it Copeland Community Park after one of the neighborhood’s most beloved citizens, Frederick W. Copeland.
Prior to his death in November 2009, Copeland lived his life serving others and serving his community.
He would go out every morning with a bucket and a stick with a nail at the end of it, driving around the neighborhood looking for paper and trash to pick up.
When he’d see kids walking to school, he’d stop and talk to them, telling them, “This is your neighborhood — you need to take care of it.”
Thomasina Jacobs, who grew up in the neighborhood, said she remembers Copeland always picking up trash at the park and around the park.
When he passed away, nobody did that anymore, she said, at least not consistently and faithfully the way Copeland did.
So, when Jacobs came back to Crystal River last year after working in Tallahassee as a dental hygienist and teaching dental hygiene at Tallahassee Community College, she and others in the community formed a nonprofit organization, Copeland Community Park Association.
Their goal is more than renovating their park, but revitalizing the community.
On Friday, community volunteers and volunteers from Duke Energy joined together for a cleanup day at the park, power washing the pavilion and the picnic benches and cleaning the muck and trash out of the pond.
“What we’re doing today, everyone from communities all over are coming together,” Jacobs said. “This is a community park, and we want our area to be nice and beautiful, and in order for that to happen, we have to come together.”
She added, “We can’t sit around and wait for someone else; we all live here, we’re all a part of it, so this is what it takes.”
Also raking muck was Sandy Weaver who also grew up in the neighborhood, spending many hours at Copeland Park.
Weaver, who works as a government contractor in Kuwait, said he was home on “R&R.”
“I grew up here, and ever since I was a kid, this was the place," he said. "This is a nice place to grow up, and what better way to spend my R&R than giving back to my community?"
Raking alongside Weaver and Jacobs was Annemarie Hooper, community relations liaison with Duke Energy.
“Duke Energy is involved because we’re all about giving back to the community,” she said.
Duke employees get 10 hours per year of paid time off for volunteering, although Hooper said many employees go beyond that and volunteer for various projects without getting paid.
Jacobs said the Friday cleanup day wasn’t just a one-time event, but the beginning of a longer process toward a bigger goal.
They want to stain the pavilion floor, paint the picnic tables and the pavilion itself.
“The basketball courts — we have a lot of teens that play on the courts, and they’re uneven, the goals are different heights and they’re rickety,” she said. “We also want to get new, updated playground equipment, those big pieces with lots of things that kids can do.
“In the evenings around 5:30 or 6, the parking lot is filled with cars, parents bringing their kids here to play. The kids — they say they want more swings. You can never have enough of those classic swings.”
Jacobs said that, as a nonprofit, right now they don’t have the funds to do what they want, but they do have “human energy,” and right now that’s the currency they’re using to clean the park up.
“This is pure volunteer energy,” she said, “pure everyone in the community pulling together.”