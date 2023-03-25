In a recent email, Citrus County Fire Rescue Division Chief Jason Morgan laid out the goals for the agency’s Community Paramedics Program, which will “help address primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder (SUD),” and opioid use in particular.
This program is part of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, or CORE, network of addiction care that was launched by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Brevard and six other counties in August 2022.
In October 2022, Citrus County was named one of 12 Florida counties to be included in this first-of-its-kind model of care.
Citrus County Fire Rescue is one of the county agencies partnering in the Citrus County CORE program.
Some of the points of the Citrus County Fire Rescue program that Morgan listed in his email include:
Expanding training for first responders, schools, community support groups and families in Citrus County;
Partnering with other CORE groups to help increase distribution of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) to everyone in the community that qualifies following the guidelines;
Partnering with the school system to help provide education and training to schools and youth within the Citrus County School District; and
Providing or supporting transportation to treatment or recovery programs or services for persons with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and any co-occurring SUD conditions.
The funding for this program is from the $22.7 billion January 2022 opioid settlement for states to “remediate and abate” the impacts of the opioid crisis.
The federal government distributed the money to the states, and the states allocated it to the various counties, Morgan explained in a phone interview Thursday, March 23.
Also, the Citrus County Fire Rescue program includes working with the criminal justice system to provide MAT and recovery support for people in jail and those transitioning out of the criminal justice system.
“We know people are overdosing in the jails because we go on calls to the jail,” Morgan said. “And some people, when they’re released they’re addicted, and we should be able to help them, too.”
Morgan estimates everything being in place and that CORE will be up and running by mid-April.
This includes the hiring of community paramedics who will become the navigators for overdose patients until they get into a recovery program.
“This (CORE program) is a game changer,” he said. “This is going to open up services to the residents of Citrus County more than they ever had in the past. I believe there’s been services here in the county, but they’ve been hidden, and if you didn’t know who to talk to, or if you weren’t able to afford that specific type of care – with this program, we’re going to open it up for any and every resident of Citrus County if they ever need it.”
Morgan said another of his goals is to eliminate the stigma of addiction.
“People don’t understand that addiction is a disease and…there’s not a full understanding of what it takes to beat this disease,” he said. “For the longest time, there hasn’t been help like this, and we just want to get more people enrolled (in the program) and off these deadly drugs and back to being productive members of society.”
