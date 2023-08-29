At the August Opioid Task Force meeting Aug, 24, Citrus County Fire Rescue Division Chief Jason Morgan reported on the success so far of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program since its start in Citrus County.

CORE is the network of addiction care program launched by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August 2022 and funded by the $22.7 billion January 2022 opioid settlement for states to “remediate and abate” the impacts of the opioid crisis.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.