At the August Opioid Task Force meeting Aug, 24, Citrus County Fire Rescue Division Chief Jason Morgan reported on the success so far of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program since its start in Citrus County.
CORE is the network of addiction care program launched by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August 2022 and funded by the $22.7 billion January 2022 opioid settlement for states to “remediate and abate” the impacts of the opioid crisis.
Citrus County was named one of 12 Florida counties to be included in this first-of-its-kind model of care in October 2022.
CORE began May 1 in Citrus County, with Citrus County Fire Rescue as the lead agency.
Morgan said that from May through July, the CORE program community paramedics, whose sole job is to navigate people who want help from addiction into recovery, made 52 contacts with people, enrolled 19 into the program and gave medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to 14.
“Of those 14, we handed off five to Langley Health Services and two to LifeStream,” Morgan said.
The goal is to make it easier for people who want help to get the help they need by navigating them through any obstacles that might otherwise discourage them and cause them to continue in their addiction.
Of the remaining seven people: two abandoned the program, three were incarcerated and the other two were part of other programs but “through conditions out of their control could not get their Suboxone, so we were able to give them one to two days of treatment until they were able to get their prescriptions filled or see their (health) provider,” Morgan said.
The CORE program is designed to assist people who have overdosed on opioids; however, it’s not just for people who have overdosed.
People who want to get into recovery from opioid addiction can contact Citrus County Fire Rescue at any time to receive help.
A 24/7 phone number (352-860-6876) that goes directly to the community paramedic/fire department has been set up so anyone who wants help can call.
Also, parents, relatives or friends who are concerned about someone’s opioid use can call and a community paramedic will follow up on it to inquire if the person is ready for a treatment program.
Morgan also said they anticipate the county receiving an additional $209,000 that would be separate from the money budgeted for CORE.
“With that money, what we would like to do is hire a licensed clinical social worker,” he said. “What we’ve seen with our program, we have two community paramedics who do not have backgrounds in social work, but they’re having to make a lot of phone calls to get people (further help).
“Our goal is to hire a social worker to go into the field with our paramedics; they would do the treatments and the social worker would provide counseling and make the necessary connections for our patients,” he said. “It’s another layer for the program.”
Another goal, Morgan said, is to bring the CORE program into the county jail, which so far has not been possible because that would involve bringing a controlled substance (Suboxone) into the jail.
“We’re trying to work something out,” Morgan said. “Currently, they’re bussing (people) to Ocala to the Methadone treatment center daily.”
He added that the previous week, there were four overdoses in the jail.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.