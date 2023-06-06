Housing market

Many of the new homes being constructed at The Fairways at Twisted Oaks are sold before construction is complete. This home is under a pending contract.

The median price of a used single-family home in Citrus County in April jumped $20,000 from a month earlier to $285,000.

But it’s lower than one year ago in April 2022, when it was $295,000.

