The median price of a used single-family home in Citrus County in April jumped $20,000 from a month earlier to $285,000.
But it’s lower than one year ago in April 2022, when it was $295,000.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 5:14 pm
The median price of a used single-family home in Citrus County in April jumped $20,000 from a month earlier to $285,000.
But it’s lower than one year ago in April 2022, when it was $295,000.
The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.
Florida Realtors released its latest numbers, and they show again a cooling market compared with last year.
There were 134 cash sales in April, down from 157 in March and down from 152 from last year.
“Cash sales can be a useful indicator of the extent to which investors are participating in the market,” said Jeyte Gilson, president of the REALTORS Association of Citrus County.
Manufactured home sales, she said, were down 27% for April compared with a year ago.
“The average sale price remained around the same at $150,000,” Gilson said.
Other takeaways from the latest report:
• Months’ supply of inventory in April was 2.9, up from 1.1 months in April 2022. This a key indicator because it gives an estimate of the number of months it will take to deplete the current inventory of homes.
The benchmark for a balanced market (where it favors neither buyer or seller) is 5.5 months. Anything higher is traditionally a buyers' market. If lower, it favors the seller.
• It took a median 32 days for a home between the initial listing of a property in April to the closing of the sale. It took 30 days a month earlier and just eight days last year.
• The number of homes put on the market in April was 386, compared to 433 in March and 444 a year ago.
Statewide, the pace of existing home sales remained sluggish in April.
“New listings of existing single-family homes for sale were down 20% year-over-year in April, as many potential sellers continue to find it hard to justify listing their homes when they'd have to face a much higher mortgage rate on their next purchase,” Florida Realtors’ chief economist Brad O’Connor said.
The median price for existing Florida single-family homes in April was $410,000, “which is exactly what it was last April,” he said.
New-home construction remains brisk in Citrus County, reversing a slowdown last year.
Builder sentiment has climbed for four consecutive months statewide.
“However, builders are still challenged by ongoing supply-chain issues and a skilled labor shortage,” according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.