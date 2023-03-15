The short cooldown Citrus County has been experiencing the last couple days should end Thursday as temperatures head back up to the mid-70s.
But rain should be making its long-awaited appearance starting this weekend.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The short cooldown Citrus County has been experiencing the last couple days should end Thursday as temperatures head back up to the mid-70s.
But rain should be making its long-awaited appearance starting this weekend.
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially early Saturday morning. It will be breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.
Rain chances taper off to 50% overnight Saturday but the temperatures will cool to 45 degrees.
On Sunday, look for temperatures in the mid-60s with a 40% percent chance of showers. It should be breezy again, according to the NWS.
Meanwhile, if you’re traveling to north Florida, be advised that a late-season frost or even a light freeze is possible Wednesday night into Thursday, with temperatures forecast to bottom out in the mid-30s, according to Bryan Williams, Florida Forest Service meteorologist.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Citrus County cold weather shelter was scheduled to be open at the Nature Coast Community Church, 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Hours are 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Citrus County Transit is offering free rides to and from the shelter. Visit any Orange Line bus stop during its final loop to be picked up.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.