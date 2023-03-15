Cool weather expected overnight

Glaine and Joan Lozier stroll along the boardwalk between Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks in Inverness on Wednesday morning, March 15. The couple say they walk the parks daily, even when the weather is less than ideal, like on Wednesday morning. "We just love this park," Mr. Lozier said.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The short cooldown Citrus County has been experiencing the last couple days should end Thursday as temperatures head back up to the mid-70s.

But rain should be making its long-awaited appearance starting this weekend.

