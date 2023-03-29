Inverness structure fire

A fire on North Hooty Point in Inverness destroyed this structure Tuesday morning, March 28. According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, firefighters from five stations were dispatched to fight the structure fire and resulting brush fire. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

A man living outside of a mobile home was cooking on an outdoor fire when the embers blew into the brush and then spread to the materials and home on the property, causing the home to be a total loss.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported brush fire with structures in danger at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, on North Hooty Point in Inverness, according to a CCFR release.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.