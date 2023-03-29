A man living outside of a mobile home was cooking on an outdoor fire when the embers blew into the brush and then spread to the materials and home on the property, causing the home to be a total loss.
Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported brush fire with structures in danger at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, on North Hooty Point in Inverness, according to a CCFR release.
Firefighters arrived to find a residence fully involved with the fire, which had already spread to an approximate half-acre brush fire.
After assessing the entire property and confirming the mobile home was destroyed, the first crews on the scene were assigned to control the perimeter brush fire. Additional crews extinguished the structure fire. Firefighters from Hernando, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Floral City, Highlands and a safety captain were on the scene.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
By 12:50 a.m. the perimeter brush fires were under control and by 12:55 a.m. the structure fire was brought under control, though the mobile home was a total loss, per the release.
Upon investigation, contact was made with the man who had been using the cooking fire, and two active cooking burn pits were located with heated embers next to the open burnt area.
No injuries were reported. The last crew cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m.
The Florida Forest Service assisted with the fire and the power company advised that no power was found to the residence while securing the power pole.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.