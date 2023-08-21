In 1986, when Marc Mediate and an associate (now deceased) abducted an 18-year-old woman and subjected her to several hours of rape and other sexual acts, she was threatened by the then 16-year-old not to contact law enforcement. If she did, he vowed that after he was released he would come back and kill her.

He was caught, brought to trial and sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping, along with four concurrent 30-year terms of imprisonment on sexual battery convictions, all with no review/parole.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle