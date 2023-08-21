In 1986, when Marc Mediate and an associate (now deceased) abducted an 18-year-old woman and subjected her to several hours of rape and other sexual acts, she was threatened by the then 16-year-old not to contact law enforcement. If she did, he vowed that after he was released he would come back and kill her.
He was caught, brought to trial and sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping, along with four concurrent 30-year terms of imprisonment on sexual battery convictions, all with no review/parole.
However, in 2014, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that a juvenile offender in a non-homicide trial cannot be given a sentence without a review/parole (Graham v. Florida), citing it a violation of the Eighth Amendment by being cruel and unusual punishment. As a consequence, the Florida Legislature rewrote its statute to reflect that decision.
Since then, Mediate has sought to have his sentence overturned; unsuccessfully thus far. In 2019, he was again resentenced to the same terms originally imposed.
On Monday, Aug. 21, Mediate lost yet again in his effort to have his sentence overturned, believing the penalty imposed is illegal. His argument was based on Florida Fla. R. Crim. P. 3.800(a), which states that (1) Generally. A court may at any time correct an illegal sentence imposed by it, or an incorrect calculation made by it in a sentencing scoresheet, when it is affirmatively alleged that the court records demonstrate on their face an entitlement to that relief, provided that a party may not file a motion to correct an illegal sentence under this subdivision during the time allowed for the filing of a motion under subdivision (b)(1) or during the pendency of a direct appeal.
Presiding over the case, Judge Joel D. Fritton commented that this case has been earlier reviewed, and wondered how did this hearing differ.
“It makes more sense to review the legality of the sentence,” Mediate said as he answered Fritton. In other words, Mediate was arguing that his sentence was not legally valid. He had learned this from a “street paralegal.”
In order to be released, a number of factors and circumstances has to be reviewed. Among those are matters such as whether a person has shown sustained remorse, the measures taken while incarcerated that demonstrate rehabilitation, as well as whether the person remains the same risk to society if released, to cite a few examples.
The prosecution, led by Blake Shore, assistant state attorney for the Fifth Judicial District, argued that Mediate had not met any of those requirements; in fact, said Shore, he had listened to a 2022 recording of a conversation Mediate had conducted with a brother in which he told the brother he had “found a needle in the haystack.”
Shore said Mediate hasn’t shown any indication of rehabilitation. He continues to get in trouble, lies and manipulates, Shore said. He was prepared to call on the doctor for the prosecution who was prepared to testify the lifelong impact the victim has gone through all these intervening years, including PTSD and other mental, emotional and psychological impacts.
“Every time this comes back, it sets her back in her progress,” Shore said. “For 37 years it’s been a part of the victim’s life. She deserves absolute finality.”
Shore told the courtroom the State Attorney’s Office hearing should be dismissed with prejudice, meaning that if Fritton decided to dismiss the hearing with prejudice, it would be permanently dismissed and could not be retried. However, it was ready to go forward if need be.
Mediate’s lead counsel, Charity Braddock (who was assisted by Nicole Morris) argued for the hearing to go forward without prejudice.
“The question is, what is prejudice? To what level should it be for the state to not be with prejudice," asked Fritton as he pondered how he would rule. “Mr. Mediate, I am going to rule against you. The motion is dismissed with prejudice.”
As a result, Mediate has only one final hearing remaining, and will have to wait 10 years before that opportunity presents itself. Should that hearing not be in his favor, his sentence permanently stands.