Controversial proposal aims to restrict protests in Capitol

The state Department of Management Service's proposal, in part, seeks to prohibit actions or displays that are “harmful” to children from taking place in the Capitol. Numerous individuals and representatives of advocacy groups that frequently hold demonstrations at the Capitol pushed back against the proposal during a public hearing Thursday.

 News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties, dozens of people gathered to challenge a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration that would restrict the way protests can be conducted in Florida’s Capitol Complex.

