Sen. Erin Grall

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, is sponsoring a controversial higher-education bill.

 Colin Hackley / NSF

TALLAHASSEE — A measure designed to carry out parts of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ higher-education agenda moved forward Wednesday in the Senate, after changes that included a proposal to give university presidents ultimate hiring authority at their schools.

The Republican-controlled Senate Education Appropriations Committee voted 8-4 along party lines to approve the bill (SB 266).

