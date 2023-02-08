Although her death left a huge hole, Ginger West’s legacy lives on and the work of the Citrus County Family Resource Center she founded continues.
“All our programs, all our services are the same as when Ginger was here,” said Nuris Lemire, Family Resource Center board president. “We have amazing volunteers. At Christmas, they were able to serve all the children, and even the last-minute ones.
“Plus, we’ve been feeding more and more people … finding a director is a priority for us, but not having one is NOT making an impact on serving people.”
Ginger West, the center founder and executive director for more than 40 years, died Dec. 18, 2022.
She leaves big shoes to fill, but she also left a team of dedicated volunteers and a family who learned from her and now are determined to continue the work she started.
Currently, two volunteers are serving as interim co-directors until the right person is found for the role of director.
“We wanted to make sure that everything continued in an organized manner and that no services to our community in need were interrupted,” said Michelle Cleary, Ginger’s daughter. “We are in the process of ironing out all the details of appointing a new director. In the meantime, all services are ongoing and we are happy to still be serving in the way that would make Mom proud and honor the work she so dearly loved.”
Services include: parenting classes, emergency food and clothing, “work attire,” household goods, baby furniture and supplies, and more.
Plus, they assist people with signing up for services with other agencies, and they’re really good at helping people get their birth certificate so they can get a government ID card.
Connection, the outreach center on Parsons Point Road in Hernando that primarily serves people who are homeless, is also still up and running, including a medical clinic on Wednesday mornings.
“This would be my 31st year volunteering with Ginger,” Lemire said. “She leaves a big hole. She did so much — you can’t list all the things she was doing.
“But we have a solid foundation and we will continue. And our volunteers are doing an amazing job of adjusting, but our friend is missed.”
Also, the money collected through the Ginger West Fund, about $80,000, has been turned over to the family, said Gerry Mulligan, who started the fund.
About $25,000 was used to pay off Ginger’s mortgage, and the remainder is in probate and will be put into a trust fund to care for Ginger’s granddaughter, he said.
The Family Resource Center is at 3660 N. Carl G Rose Highway, Hernando. Call 352-344-1001 or visit www.ccfrc.org
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.