Family Resource Center

In this photo from Nov. 21, 2022, Flo Hayward, left, and Jeanne Smail sort through Christmas presents at The Family Resource Center in Hernando. The center provides tens of thousands of gifts for children each Christmas season.

 File photo

Although her death left a huge hole, Ginger West’s legacy lives on and the work of the Citrus County Family Resource Center she founded continues.

“All our programs, all our services are the same as when Ginger was here,” said Nuris Lemire, Family Resource Center board president. “We have amazing volunteers. At Christmas, they were able to serve all the children, and even the last-minute ones.

