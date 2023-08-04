A handful of Citrus County residents, three of them Inverness City Council members, were present this Friday, Aug. 4, when Gus Bilirakis (R-12th District, FL) held a “Coffee with Congressman Gus Bilirakis” get-together at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness.
“I don’t want to get too political today, but at least on the majority side of the aisle, in the House, we’re working to create an economy that is strong, because I know that’s a priority for you,” Bilirakis said in his opening remarks.
As their elected representative, Bilirakis pointed out that there are many matters before Congress, particularly the economy, but there is one area he stated is very important to him.
“So, we’re tackling a lot of issues, but our veterans are still number one to me,” he said. It drew applause, as well as one person calling out an amen. “So, we’re going to be spending money, folks, we’re going to spend it on our veterans.”
There are also going to be cuts made, but he assured the audience no proposed cuts were going to happen with social net programs.
“We do have to make some serious cuts, but we’re not going to make any cuts to Social Security and Medicare,” Bilirakis said. He said those currently enrolled, as well as those close to retirement, will not be affected.
Although Bilirakis earlier said he didn’t want to get “too political,” there were times he did. He led into this after first evoking the memory of presidents Ronald Reagan and Harry S. Truman, who said it wasn’t important who got the credit for getting something accomplished. The congressman said that was also his philosophy.
“The problem is, something the other side won’t work with us,” he said. “If they don’t work with us, we go full-speed ahead. Full speed ahead and get things done as much as practical.” He added he is not going to compromise his principles, but did believe in working together to find common ground.
He touched upon the economy, saying inflation is still raging, taking a toll on families, youths and seniors, as well as local small businesses. He said the federal government needs to conduct its finances just as households and local and state governments do; plus it’s not really the government’s money, it’s the people’s money. He again cited Reagan, who likened federal government spending to that of drunken sailors on shore leave, the only difference being that the sailor’s only spent their money, not the money of others.
One way to corral spending, he said, since not all of the 12 spending bills before Congress didn’t get passed before that august body went into recess until it reconvenes in September, is a 1 percent spending cut.
“This is a big deal, folks, because 1 percent is significant,” he said. Specifically, if Congress does not come up with a budget by Sept. 30, what the result will be. “(I)f we don’t get it done by January first of 2024, that 1 percent will automatically kick in and that’s the law.”
The latter half of the meeting consisted of taking questions from those present, beginning with Linda Veranich.
“All my life I have been an advocate for women’s rights, and I would like to know how you are perceiving the block in getting the Equal Rights Amendment published,” Veranich said, who added that it’s been passed and ratified (Editor’s note: which occurred in 2022, when Virginia became the 38th state needed), but it is yet to be added to the U.S. Constitution as an amendment. “To me, this is ridiculous. What’s your stand on the Equal Rights Amendment?”
Bilirakis’s response was that he would like to look at the language, and then pointed out that there are twice as many females than males in the three offices he has in the district. He added that he supports women getting the same pay as men for doing anything a man does.
“As far as the bill is concerned, I got to be honest with you. I don’t think it’s moving up in the House,” he said. “I know that Carolyn Maloney (D-12th and then 14th District, New York) was its sponsor and she was defeated by gerrymandering.” He said Maloney was the better member, and then addressed his viewpoint on the issue of gerrymandering, calling it just wrong, saying that a lot of House members are getting defeated and replaced with people who, in his opinion, aren’t qualified to serve. “And that’s a real problem.”
Following the meeting, Veranich said she was not pleased or impressed by Bilirakis’s reply.
“Heck no,” she said. “He shifted to gerrymandering.”
However, the other people who spoke of their concerns also indicated their support of the congressman on positions he earlier expressed his feelings and opinions about, beginning with Cabot McBride, one of the three members of the Inverness City Council earlier mentioned as being present.
His concern regarded transgender youth, specifically males who are participating in female sports competitions. It outrages him, he said, adding that to him it’s “tearing apart this country and its very fabric.”
“My question to you, sir, is what can be done in Washington to prevent these types of things from happening,” McBride asked.
“It’s crazy, I agree, it’s crazy. Women are women and men are men. I mean, biologically, that’s the way it is,” Bilirakis said in response. He then said that Democrats have to stop talking about it. He stated there are important matters that aren’t getting addressed because of what he termed a 'distraction.’
He went on to further state he believed this is mutilating children. If adults want to have these procedures, he is OK with that, it’s a free country." With that he invoked Reagan again, who was once a registered Democrat and explained why he eventually became a Republican: “I didn’t leave the party. The party left me.”
