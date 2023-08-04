Coffee with your Congressman-Gus Bilirakis at the podium

United States Congressman Gus Bilirakis speaks to a group gathered at the Valerie Theater in Inverness Friday morning July 4.

A handful of Citrus County residents, three of them Inverness City Council members, were present this Friday, Aug. 4, when Gus Bilirakis (R-12th District, FL) held a “Coffee with Congressman Gus Bilirakis” get-together at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness.

“I don’t want to get too political today, but at least on the majority side of the aisle, in the House, we’re working to create an economy that is strong, because I know that’s a priority for you,” Bilirakis said in his opening remarks.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Coffee with your Congressman-Linda Veranich

Hernando resident Linda Veranich asks U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis a question Friday morning, Aug. 4, at a “Coffee with Congressman Gus Bilirakis” event at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Coffee with your Congressman

Residents gather Friday morning July 4, inside the Valerie Theater in Inverness to listen to U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis speak about tasks he is tackling in Washington, D.C. Among them are Inverness City Council members Gene Davis and Mayor Bob Plaisted (first and second from left), and Cabot McBride (fourth from left).