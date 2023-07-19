park’s Visitor Center to the West Entrance

The corner of U.S. 19 and West Halls River Road is where a new 7-Eleven is planned to be built. Some have raised concerns that a gas station located so close to Pepper Creek, a tributary of the Homosassa River, could present an environmental risk.

The 7-Eleven chain is planning to build a new store on the corner of U.S. 19 and Halls River Road and some are worried about the environmental impacts to the nearby Homosassa River.

“We are concerned in Homosassa about gas tanks that could leak into the springs and river,” said Sue Pagano, with the Homosassa River Alliance.

An electric-powered boat from the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park makes its way along Pepper Creek on Tuesday, July 18. It's hauling visitors from the park's visitor's center on U.S. 19 to the attraction's west gate entrance. The spring-fed creek is a tributary of the Homosassa River and flows into the Gulf of Mexico.
