The corner of U.S. 19 and West Halls River Road is where a new 7-Eleven is planned to be built. Some have raised concerns that a gas station located so close to Pepper Creek, a tributary of the Homosassa River, could present an environmental risk.
An electric-powered boat from the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park makes its way along Pepper Creek on Tuesday, July 18. It's hauling visitors from the park's visitor's center on U.S. 19 to the attraction's west gate entrance. The spring-fed creek is a tributary of the Homosassa River and flows into the Gulf of Mexico.
The 7-Eleven chain is planning to build a new store on the corner of U.S. 19 and Halls River Road and some are worried about the environmental impacts to the nearby Homosassa River.
“We are concerned in Homosassa about gas tanks that could leak into the springs and river,” said Sue Pagano, with the Homosassa River Alliance.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In an email to FDEP Environmental Manager James Brock, Pagano said the gas tanks will adjoin the Homosassa Springs and the Homosassa Springs Nature Park.
“Any leakage of gas or other contaminants could create an environmental disaster for water quality and a life-threatening event for wildlife including manatees, dolphins, birds, otters, snakes, alligators, turtles and more,” Pagano wrote.
“In addition, there is a recognized flooding threat in this area during heavy rain and hurricanes that could disturb tanks, also causing hazardous discharges,” she said.
But County Commissioner Diana Finegan, who represents the Homosassa District, said she looked into the matter and is satisfied the installation of gas tanks at the 7-Eleven will be safe for the environment.
“Some people have had a problem saying gas stations should not be on the west side of U.S. 19,” said Finegan, who is also a member of the Homosassa River Alliance. “But flooding happens on both sides of U.S. 19 and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the county and the Florida Department of Health have assured me that whatever is put at that 7-Eleven will be safe for the river.”
The property currently floods and, because there is no stormwater management, the chain will have to provide it, she said.
The fuel tanks will be double-walled with a space between the walls called an "interstice," according to Will Bryant, environmental health director for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County.
“If fuel or water gets into the interstice, the (electronic monitoring system) would signal that there is a problem,” he said. “This is a safeguard between the two walls of the tank.”
Bryant said the tanks have a life-expectancy and they are most often changed out before that time to keep liability costs down.
In addition to real-time monitoring, the system would be required to have monthly inspections by the owner and three-year inspections by the Department of Environmental Health.
“Also to keep liability costs down, places such as 7-Eleven often get third-party monitors to perform the monthly inspections,” Bryant said.
There is no word yet on when 7-Eleven will begin construction
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said the county approved a site development permit for 7-Eleven, which allowed it to clear the property.
The chain is pursuing a building permit, which would allow it to construct the convenience store portion. To install underground fuel tanks requires permit approval with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). The county has no say in that.
Kampschroer said she was told by FDEP on Wednesday that 7-Eleven has not submitted a permit for the tanks yet.