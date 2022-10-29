Slade Valdez holds onto the hand of his physical therapist Wednesday, Oct. 19, inside the living room of his Holder home as he watches television. The child requires specialized care from specialists for Autism and other health-related issues.
Two-year-old Slade Valdez holds onto the hands of his physical therapist Wednesday, Oct. 19, as he jumps on a small trampoline inside of his home in Holder. The act of jumping offers therapeutic value as the specialist says she believes it offers an outlet for the child to “self regulate.”
In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, …
Less than a week prior to that, a Chronicle reporter and photographer were at her home in Holder for an update story on “Baby Slade,” who had been born prematurely on March 27, 2020, born with a cleft palate and other health problems, including a stroke, which caused damage to his brain.
He also had torticollis, tight muscles in his neck, which is better now, thanks to lots of physical therapy, and he still has a sensory disorder.
However, he no longer has a cleft palate.
As Tracy explained, the doctors had discussed surgery to fix it, but put it on hold during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the meantime it healed itself – God healed it, with lots of prayer,” she said.
Also since his birth, Slade has been diagnosed with level 3 autism, the most severe form.
Children with level 3 autism are generally nonverbal and communicate with others only to meet immediate needs.
“He grabs my finger and pulls me to the refrigerator when he wants something to eat,” said big sister Selina Valdez, 10.
This level of autism is also characterized by inflexibility of behavior, with extreme difficulty coping with changes to routine.
On the day the Chronicle came to the Valdez home, Slade was jumping on his trampoline in the front room, watching “Blue’s Clues” on TV, his long, mullet-style hair bouncing as he jumped, an applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapist nearby watching him.
Slade jumped from the trampoline to the sensory swing, a soft enveloping hideaway where Slade can escape from his environment and calm himself – or just have fun swinging like any other typical preschool-age child.
But Slade is far from typical.
An ABA comes to the house every weekday and goes everywhere Slade goes, even grocery shopping with him and his mom.
“It’s like having an extra set of eyes all the time, because he ‘elopes;’ he runs away, and if he gets lost, he can’t communicate,” Tracy said. “That’s my biggest fear. He has no sense of danger.”
Community rallies with repairs and renovations
There’s been a lot of commotion lately at the Valdez home.
The house, built in 1963, belonged to Tracy’s grandparents, Woodrow and Margaret Martin.
“They raised five kids in this house, including my dad,” Tracy said.
The nearly 60-year-old house is run down and in disrepair, but teams of people, local businesses and church groups in the community, who have heard about the Valdez family have been volunteering their services, making much-needed repairs.
One major project has been to Slade’s bedroom, repairing the floor and getting it ready for his new bed, a Cubby bed designed for kids with autism.
It’s soft and contained, made from mesh, with a secure mesh door so Slade can’t escape.
It also comes with a camera, microphone and speakers so Tracy and her husband, Ben, can watch him during the night and talk to him.
It has temperature and humidity sensors, plus smoke and carbon monoxide alerts.
The $17,000 safety bed is covered by insurance.
“This will keep him where I put him, and in case of an emergency, I’ll know exactly where he is,” Tracy said. “He has night terrors, and once he wakes up he sometimes doesn’t go back to sleep and I’ll find him wandering around or trying to get out.”
The safety bed will hopefully also allow Tracy and her husband to get a good night’s sleep.
“I don’t sleep,” Tracy said. “I’ve found him up and getting into things, going through drawers. I’m always afraid he’ll find a way to get out of the house.”
Finding hope
Days are long for any mother of an active two-and-a-half-year-old, but exponentially so with a child with severe autism.
“I get Selina off to school at 8 and then me and Slade start our day,” Tracy said. “We started getting the ABAs about five months ago, and that’s been so much help. They’re here for Slade, but they help the whole family.”
She has also found a community of other moms with autistic children online and a local group, Citrus Autism Support Society.
“I want to learn as much as I can about what I can expect and be ready for it, even if it never happens,” she said. “If I’m talking to a mom or hear a story of a kid that’s older than Slade, a mom who’s ‘been there, done that,’ then I’m all about wanting to know what she’s been through.
“We really can’t plan for the future, because we don’t know; it’s day by day,” she said.
Tracy’s mother, Margaret Norman, who lives in Tampa, said her daughter is the “type of mama that won’t stop.”
“She’s doing everything she can possibly do to get all the help she can for that baby, because it looks like it’s going to be a long, tough road,” she said. “We all accept the fact of the autism, and now he’s had seizures and we’re worried and we’re scared.
“I told her, ‘Keep saying your prayers, do the best you can with what you’ve got and remember that the Lord won’t put more on you than you can bear,” she said.
Tracy said being a part of Citrus County has given her strength.
“I grew up in Citrus County, and this is a good county,” she said. “I know everybody’s struggling these days ... and I’m grateful that my county comes through for me and my family.”