At one time Snow’s Country Market in Holder was not just the place people went for the produce, but also for the friendship and the knitting together of the community.
Georgia Snow, the store’s owner for more than 30 years, thinks of her customers as her family, and she’s family to many of them, too.
Over the years, she and her late husband, Kent, who died in February 2021, turned the business into a quaint country market, just like the ones Georgia had loved from her days growing up in a small town in North Carolina.
Snow’s sold the freshest produce, old-fashioned bottles of soda, a variety of Amish foods.
They built a front porch and set out some rocking chairs. In the fall they’d have piles of pumpkins and gourds, scarecrows and bales of hay out front.
At Christmas, the parking lot would be filled with fresh pine trees, and the store inside would be decked out with holiday decorations.
In 2014, Snow’s Country Market was named one of four destination country stores in Florida by FloridAgriculture magazine, the Florida Farm Bureau publication.
Whenever there was a need in the community, there would be a fundraising car wash in the parking lot and a jar on the counter by the cash register for donations.
But now, in 2023, Georgia Snow and her country market have fallen on hard times and her friends and longtime customers — her family — are trying to save the business and bring it back to what it once was.
What happened?
When Kent Snow died, it hit Georgia hard.
“I was in mourning,” she said. “But I still had to do everything I needed to do, and I would be out buying produce for the store.
“Two months after Kent died, I was traveling to get produce and got into an accident coming back from Plant City; I was between two 18-wheelers.”
She injured her neck, but instead of going to the doctor she went back to the store and worked.
“That caused me damage in the long run,” she said.
She’s bent over most of the time, with her chin almost touching her chest, unless she makes herself raise her head.
“I need surgery — someday,” she said.
Her friend, Jerry Wagner, who has been with her ever since the early 1990s when Georgia took over Charlie’s Produce next to Snow’s after the owner, Charlie Oliver, died, said Georgia had too many things to do and too many bills piling up, on top of still grieving Kent’s death.
This was also at the height of COVID, and produce and other products were both harder to find and cost more.
“Lettuce went up from $20 to $100 a box,” Georgia said. “We always had produce in here, and it stayed OK, but not nearly as good as it was before the pandemic and before Kent died.
“But I couldn’t do everything that needed to be done. I thought I could, but I couldn’t. I had two young girls working for me … and I encouraged them to go places to make good money.”
Friends, like Wagner and Kathy Hall and others, came to volunteer their work, helping Georgia run the store.
By then, she was borrowing money from friends to buy produce and pay the bills.
“But there comes a time when you can’t keep doing that, because it wasn’t getting me ahead,” she said. “It was just a series of unfortunate events. I had nothing going in my favor except good help from friends.”
A hard decision and a guardian angel
Last summer, Georgia sold her house to pay her friends back. She also put the store up for sale.
“I knew by February 2022 that it was time to make changes,” she said. “I couldn’t go on like I was.”
She got five offers on the building, but none of those worked out.
Then she was approached by someone Kent had known who was interested in buying the building.
“He had no money at the time, but said he would be getting some. I thought Kent would want me to sell to him, so we made a contract,” she said.
The man wanted the building as a thrift store, and Georgia let him start moving his merchandise in, which started overtaking the produce.
“I didn’t know that people didn’t like all the thrift store stuff in here,” Georgia said. “I wish they would’ve said something.”
It turned some customers away.
And then after several months, the man backed out of the contract.
“He had the electricity turned off,” Georgia said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was sitting in my parking lot in the dark.”
She said a woman she now calls her guardian angel had stopped by a week prior to that, someone she hadn’t seen in almost a year, who was surprised and saddened to learn of Georgia’s plight.
“I called her later and asked if she would consider helping me with the electric,” Georgia said. “She paid to have Duke Energy turn it back on.”
The day Georgia sat in the dark in her parking lot was the day she made a GoFundMe page, "Help Save Snow's."
She didn't know what else to do.
In the heart-felt, raw and earnest narrative on the page she wrote:
“I would like to keep Snow’s Country Market running, filled to the rim with produce. Can you help me do that? I’m only asking for small donations.
“If I can get only $5 from lots of people, I will see that part of what we collect goes to help other families and homeless individuals like we’ve always done here at Snow’s.
“Thank you so much for taking time to read this,” she wrote. “Thank you for the (many) years I have been able to serve you. It has been a blast.
“And regardless of where I end up, all of you will always be in my heart.”
To date, 34 donors have raised $1,735 toward the GoFundMe goal of $2,500.
Julie Royer, one of the donors, wrote:
“Georgia Snow has helped many people in need over the years, whether it was helping someone in the community with housing or hiring someone that needed a job. She has given generously. Now it’s time to help her.”
Help save Snow’s Country Market
• Two fundraising car washes are scheduled for Sunday, July 9 and 23, beginning at 8 a.m. at Snow’s Country Market, 6976 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL 34465, near the intersection of U.S. 41 North and County Road 491.
Volunteer car washers are welcome to come and help wash cars. Dirty cars are also encouraged to come and be washed.
For information, text Tracy at 352-342-7413
• GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-snows
• Drop off a donation at Snow’s Country Market, 6976 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL 34465, near the intersection of U.S. 41 North and County Road 491.
• Cash app: $GeorgiaSnow58
• Georgia Snow and Snow’s Country Market could also benefit from volunteer help by local service groups, Scouts, youth groups, etc. with cleaning, minor repairs, organizing, and the a/c needs work.
• Gas cards would also be helpful and greatly appreciated, since Georgia travels several times a week to Plant City to buy produce.
Phone: 352-489-4933.
Note: The longtime Snow’s Country Market and Charlie’s Produce Facebook page has been hacked, but Georgia Snow has a new Facebook page at: https://tinyurl.com/253y3ky2.