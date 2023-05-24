Between bullying issues and the death of her father, Molli struggled at Central Ridge Elementary. However, she wasn’t completely alone at the school — thanks to the efforts of Deputy Andy Lahera.
Lahera, serving as a school resource officer, did everything he could to accommodate Molli, said Michelle Eiland, her mother. He reminded Molli she was loved and provided a paternal figure in her life, Eiland said.
“He’s a beautiful, understanding and loving man,” she said. “I always thanked him for taking the extra time to spend with my child, talking with her, making her feel better.”
Students, school staff and parents responded in shock after the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office announced a vehicle struck Lahera on Tuesday night. He was directing traffic for Lecanto High School’s graduation when hit, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a CCSO release.
As a senior deputy, Lahera has been a treasure within the school system, said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
“He’s just a big teddy bear,” he said. “The kids all love him and have a great deal of respect for him.”
Dozens of concerned parents shared and commented on Facebook posts regarding the accident, hoping for his recovery.
Tara Jaquelyn, a Citrus Springs parent, said Lahera continually worked with her kids — solving Rubik's Cubes in front of her daughter, letting her son see the inside of a cop car and drawing pictures of the school’s mascot for the kids.
School faculty were also aware of his influence on their students.
Jenny Smith formerly was a paraprofessional at Central Ridge Elementary in 2022. There, she saw Lahera bring students origami figures daily and show them tricks with the figures, she said.
“He's such a wonderful guy,” Smith said, “He would always interact with the students during lunch.”
Due to his impact on the school system, counselors were present countywide May 24 to help any students or staff cope, said Citrus County School District Superintendent Sandra Himmel.
“We send our continued prayers to the Lahera family, his law enforcement family, and our entire community,” Himmel said.
