Deputy Andy Lahera when he was a School Resource Officer at Central Ridge Elementary

Between bullying issues and the death of her father, Molli struggled at Central Ridge Elementary. However, she wasn’t completely alone at the school  thanks to the efforts of Deputy Andy Lahera.

Lahera, serving as a school resource officer, did everything he could to accommodate Molli, said Michelle Eiland, her mother. He reminded Molli she was loved and provided a paternal figure in her life, Eiland said.

