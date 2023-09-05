Now what?
It’s been a week since the storm surge from Hurricane Idalia flooded the homes and businesses on the west side of Citrus County.
And although the water has receded, the damage from it remains.
On Friday, Sept. 1, the United Way hosted a ZOOM meeting with local agencies and organizations that deal with a variety of needs of people in Citrus County, including legal needs.
Jorge Acosta Palmer, a staff attorney from Community Legal Services, was among the group.
“Last year after Hurricane Ian, we learned a lot,” Palmer said. “The most pressing issue we saw from the start with people who were displaced by the hurricane, was that they needed to take action quickly, especially renters.”
He said renters may need help understanding their options in regards to expiring leases, terminating a lease using a casualty notice, having to vacate while repairs are made, what a landlord’s responsibility is for repairs, how to submit a renter’s insurance claim, and requesting government assistance for employment and food benefits.
Palmer also talked about FEMA assistance.
“As soon as it’s available, people need to register as early as possible,” he said. “If they have insurance, they should go through their insurance company first, because if insurance covers them, FEMA is not going to duplicate benefits.”
Some of the things Palmer specifically noted include:
Document everything.
If you stay in a hotel or motel because you’re displaced by the disaster, keep your receipts.
“Whenever you apply for FEMA benefits, there may be some reimbursable expenses that you can get back, including temporary lodging,” he said.
When applying for FEMA benefits, check the box for “critical needs assistance,” a one-time payment that could mean an extra $500-$700.
In the coming days and weeks, any number of issues may come up such as assessing property loss and your job may have been affected, leaving you without income.
“In the short-term, you may need help protecting your shelter and housing rights; recovering lost income protecting your employment rights; gaining access to federal state disaster assistance; and maximizing any private insurance options available,” it says on the Community Legal Services website.
“In the long-term, after a declared disaster, from six months and beyond, if you are a homeowner, you may need help understanding housing issues related to your homeowner’s insurance, FEMA assistance, repair/rebuild options, and avoiding foreclosure on your home.
Also, people may need help looking out for scams, price gouging or consumer fraud.
There’s general information about that on the website, and also updated information on the Facebook page (http://tinyurl.com/2dxp mhkr).
“Time is of the essence,” Palmer said. “The earlier they can get to one of our attorneys and assess their circumstances, the better off they will be.
“We can assist with a lot of different legal issues; also, we can help with FEMA applications and denials. Sometimes the denials happen because of technicalities that can be addressed, and we can help with that,” he said.
Community Legal Services can be contacted at 800-405-1417, www.clsmf.org, 106 N. Osceola Ave., Inverness or visit them on Facebook at http://tinyurl.com/2dxpmhkr.