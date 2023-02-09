For Tracy Valdez, the Wonderfold Wagon she was able to purchase for her son Slade, thanks to the generosity of people in the community, is nothing short of wonderful.
“When I first started researching it, comments from people said, ‘It will change your child,’ but I didn’t believe it,” Valdez said. “But it’s true. It has changed everything, and I’m so grateful.”
Known locally as “Baby Slade,” the now nearly 3-year-old was born prematurely on March 27, 2020, with a number of health problems, including a stroke, which caused damage to his brain.
He also had torticollis, tight muscles in his neck, which is better now, thanks to lots of physical therapy, and he still has a sensory disorder.
Since his birth, Slade has been diagnosed with level 3 autism, the most severe form.
Children with level 3 autism are generally nonverbal and communicate with others only to meet immediate needs.
He is also prone to meltdowns, which can be traumatic and embarrassing when out in public.
That’s why the Wonderfold Wagon, a self-contained stroller wagon, has been such a blessing for the Valdez family.
“As soon as I opened the box and took it out, he sat right in it,” Valdez said. “If it’s sitting in the living room, he’ll sit in it and play or watch TV. He knows how to safely climb in and safely climb out, but he doesn’t try to get out.
“That was always my biggest fear with a stroller, that we would be out somewhere and he would ‘elope’ and run away. This allows me to get out more and go anywhere and not worry as much. He loves it. He feels comfortable and safe.”
It’s been especially wonderful at the many doctor appointments Slade goes to — he does NOT like doctors.
“It’s definitely his safe place, and ever since his seizure (this past October) we’ve been going to a lot of appointments and a lot of tests,” she said. “He just hides underneath the seat.”
Last year, Slade also got a Cubby safety bed, designed for kids with autism.
The $17,000 bed was covered by the family’s insurance, but not the Wonderfold Wagon, which cost about $900, plus accessories.
Valdez added a pull bar, which makes it easier when going through grass rather than pushing it; also cargo nets to hold things like Slade’s jacket or blanket; a seat cover and a full six-way canopy that completely encloses the wagon if needed.
“Insurance covered either the bed or the wagon, but not both,” Tracy said.
That’s where the community came in, raising the money with a car wash and a few large donations from people in the community.
“I am so grateful and I want to mention a few people,” Valdez said. “Home Depot and Ace Hardware in Beverly Hills and Snow’s Produce Market all helped, plus the church guys who came and fixed my house, Nikki (Durante) who did so much, plus Slade’s ‘prayer warrior’ and other anonymous people. All these people have a close place in my heart.”