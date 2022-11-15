In Citrus County, there is no reason for anyone to go hungry.
That’s long been the guiding principle of the Community Food Bank (CFB) and the 60-plus agencies that rely on the CFB to provide food for the individuals and families they serve.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In Citrus County, there is no reason for anyone to go hungry.
That’s long been the guiding principle of the Community Food Bank (CFB) and the 60-plus agencies that rely on the CFB to provide food for the individuals and families they serve.
However, these agencies are struggling, said Barbara Sprague, CFB Executive Director and CEO.
The increase in the need for food assistance over the past few years is taking its toll on resources that are already taxed to the max.
The CFB is pulling out all the stops to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. In addition to the agency’s standard fundraising efforts, Sprague is challenging the community to be part of the CFB’s movement to make an impact by offering an in-kind or monetary donation to help our neighbors in need.
“Living with hunger is challenging on many levels, and it’s especially difficult during the holidays,” Sprague said. “We want to do everything we can to ensure everyone in our community can enjoy nourishing meals on Thanksgiving, Christmas/Hanukkah, and to begin the new year.”
One meal equates to one pound of food. The CFB needs to collect or purchase through monetary donations at least 210,000 pounds of food for holiday meals to feed the 70,000-plus individuals in our area who seek food assistance each month.
Individuals and businesses wanting to be part of the movement can make a monetary donation to the CFB, as every $10 provides 100 meals. The agency is also accepting the following food donations: canned foods; dry pasta, rice, beans; boxes of cereal; peanut butter and jellies; pet food, personal hygiene products and cleaning products
Donated items can be dropped off at the following locations until Monday, Dec. 19:
• Community Food Bank, 5259 W. Cardinal Street, Homosassa.
• Crystal Harley-Davidson, 1147 South Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa.
• Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 7800 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Crystal River.
• Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 3703 E Gulf to Lake Hwy, Inverness.
“Every little bit helps,” Sprague said. “Picking up a few extra cans of food every time you go to the grocery store can make a tremendous impact. It may be the determining factor in whether or not someone is able to eat a meal or not.”
Learn more about the CFB and its mission and movement to ensure no one in our area goes hungry and/or make a monetary donation by visiting www.feed352.org.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.