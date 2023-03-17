The Black Diamond Foundation recently donated $50,000 to the Community Food Bank (CFB) to assist in its critical food relief efforts throughout the area.
This donation equates to 500,000 meals. In response, the CFB is issuing a “Million Meals Challenge” to raise an additional $50,000 so the agency can provide their 60-plus partner agencies with critical food and supplies that allow them to continue feeding more than 70,000 people in need each month.
CFB serves Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties. Since its inception in 2013, the organization has provided more than 30 million meals to individuals, senior citizens and working families struggling to pay for basic needs.
“The diversity of people needing food assistance is staggering,” said Barbara Sprague, executive director of the CFB. “The majority of people served by our partnering agencies are working individuals who are unable to make ends meet as the cost of food and living in general continues to rise.”
The Black Diamond Foundation (BDF) has been an ongoing, loyal supporter of the CFB’s fight against hunger. The foundation continues to step up when the CFB identifies a critical need.
“In addition to making donations that help us to provide food, the BDF has helped us purchase transport vehicles which are essential for food pickups and transport,” said Sprague. “We couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of the philanthropic men and women of the BDF who continue to come along side of us to support our mission to end hunger and nourish hope throughout our community.”
Want to be part of the Million Meals Challenge? There are three easy ways to donate:
- Visit www.feed352.org and click donate.
- Text DONATE to 352-280-3391
- Mail or drop off a donation to: Community Food Bank, 5259 W. Cardinal St., Homosassa, FL 34446
“Every donation makes a difference,” Sprague said. “We hope to achieve our matching challenge goal of $50,000 by April 30.”
For more information about the CFB or to donate, volunteer, or find a food agency nearby, visit www.feed352.org.