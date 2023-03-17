Black Diamond Foundation

The Black Diamond Foundation recently donated $50,000 to the Community Food Bank (CFB) to assist in its critical food relief efforts throughout the area.

This donation equates to 500,000 meals. In response, the CFB is issuing a “Million Meals Challenge” to raise an additional $50,000 so the agency can provide their 60-plus partner agencies with critical food and supplies that allow them to continue feeding more than 70,000 people in need each month.

