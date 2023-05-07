The commercial in which the woman falls in her home and cries out, “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” may be a punchline to some, but for many it’s a real fear.
The fear of falling and fracturing or breaking bones can keep people from physical activity.
However, not being physical results in physical weakness — “use it or lose it” — which actually increases the risk of falling and being injured.
Beginning May 16 through June 8, the West Citrus Community Center, in partnership with Gamba & Associates Health Education, Elder Options and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, will host a free, four-week workshop emphasizing practical strategies to manage falls.
“A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.
According to information from the National Council on Aging, the program “enables participants to reduce the fear of falling by learning to view falls as controllable, setting goals for increasing activity levels, making small changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance.”
Participants learn about the importance of exercise in preventing falls and practice exercises to improve strength, coordination, and balance. Participants also conduct a home safety evaluation and learn to get up and down safely.
Anyone who is concerned about falls, has fallen in the past or has restricted activities because of falling concerns is encouraged to attend.
Attendees interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength are also welcome.
The workshops will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 16 through June 8, at the West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
Wendy Bonilla, Director of Elder Options serving 16 central Florida counties, and a colleague will be leading the workshops.
