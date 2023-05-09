Floral City cemetery 1

On Saturday, May 6, community residents, members of the VFW Post 7122, the VFW Post 7122 Auxiliary, Boy Scout Troop 7122 and the Floral City Heritage Council had a cleanup day at the Floral City Community Cemetery, one of only two places in Citrus County registered on the Florida Black Heritage Trail as African American historic sites. Pictured are the Franklin brothers, Clifford Jr. and Andrew, at the grave of their grandfather, Clarence Langley Jr. Many of their ancestors are buried in this historic cemetery.

Off the main Floral City thoroughfare, down the scenic Great Oaks Drive, sit two once-unmarked cemeteries.

During the phosphate boom of the 1800s, the land was deeded to the community for the purpose of a cemetery, which became two cemeteries known as the Williams and the Frazier cemeteries.

Floral City cemetery sign

Sign marking the Historic Floral City Community Cemetery, one of only two places in Citrus County registered on the Florida Black Heritage Trail as African American historic sites. The other is Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, also in Floral City on East Magnolia Street.
Floral City cemetery 2

VFW Post 7122 member Rob Stere scrubs a grave at the historic Floral City Community Cemetery as part of a cemetery cleanup day Saturday, May 6, which was the VFW’s National Make A Difference Day.
Floral City cemetery 3

Derrick Hubbard, from Boy Scout Troop 7122, looking at a wayward vine up in a tree, thinking about how he’s going to snip it down. The scouts came out for a workday project at the Floral City Community Cemetery Saturday, May 6.
Floral City cemetery 4

One of the oldest graves at the Floral City Community Cemetery belongs to Arthur Walker, born May 20, 1874 and died Aug. 12, 1918. “Gone but not forgotten.”

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.