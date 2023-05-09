Off the main Floral City thoroughfare, down the scenic Great Oaks Drive, sit two once-unmarked cemeteries.
During the phosphate boom of the 1800s, the land was deeded to the community for the purpose of a cemetery, which became two cemeteries known as the Williams and the Frazier cemeteries.
Today it’s called the Floral City Community Cemetery, one of only two places in Citrus County registered on the Florida Black Heritage Trail as African American historic sites.
The other is Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, also in Floral City on East Magnolia Street.
The cemetery was established by H.C. Frazier when he buried his son there in 1908.
Also buried there is Arthur Norton (1877-1986), one of the first black settlers to arrive in Floral City by train.
He worked in the phosphate mines and remained a resident in Floral City until he died at age 108.
On Saturday, community residents, members of the VFW Post 7122, the VFW Post 7122 Auxiliary, Boy Scout Troop 7122 and the Floral City Heritage Council came out to clean off graves, trim trees and bushes and pay homage to their community’s ancestors.
Saturday, May 6, was the VFW’s National Make A Difference Day, said Post 7122 commander Shawn Howard.
The cleanup day was organized, in part, by Andrew Franklin, whose lineage in Floral City goes back four or five generations.
Franklin, 33, is a Navy veteran and a member of the VFW Post 7122.
“What initiated my desire to get out here today is this grave,” Franklin said, pointing to the grave of James McNeill, a U.S. Navy World War I veteran, born Dec. 10, 1895 and died April 29, 1981.
“His grave was hit by a drunk driver years ago, and that’s why the headstone is facing the wrong way,” he said. “The fence goes right across his grave, and no one knows it. I want his headstone fixed — there are a lot of things out here that need real attention.”
Franklin said when he got out of the Navy and came back home to Floral City he was, and still is, determined to step up and do what he can to help the community that raised him.
“My passion is togetherness inside the community as well as preserving the history of all of our ancestors,” he said.
Franklin has his own pressure washing business and is starting a production company with plans of bringing live shows, stand-up comics and other community and family events.
He also said the cemetery has a special place in his heart because of his strong family ties.
The cemetery is divided into two sections, with one being a private family section where his ancestors are buried, his great-great-grandfather Bertie Vickers, his great-grandparents Rev. Andrew “A.W.” Williams and Alida Williams, his grandfather Clarence Langley Jr.
“My grandfather died on my sixth birthday,” Franklin said. “That was a defining moment in my life.”
He said he wants to preserve the rich heritage of the people who made a mark in Floral City, who helped shape him.
“The stories my grandmother tells me and the stories others who have already gone have told, they cause us to have pride in our community,” he said.
He also said he knows or knows of others of his generation throughout the county who feel the same way about their community as he does about Floral City.
“We all grew up together — we’re all family,” he said.
Franklin added that he appreciates the specialness of Floral City and Citrus County as a whole.
“I don’t want anything bigger than Floral City to run Floral City,” he said. “I don’t want anything bigger than Citrus County to run Citrus County, because we’ve developed a culture and a kinship in this area that’s unlike anything around. I’ve been around the world two times, so I know what we have at home.”