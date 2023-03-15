When it comes to cornhole strategy, Frank DiGiovanni, retired Inverness city manager, said his strategy is to “find a look-a-like ringer, someone who knows the game and plays a lot.”

Frank DiGiovanni

DiGiovanni

He also revealed that his sources say the inside word is that Jeff Dawsy is the clear favorite for the upcoming charity cornhole tournament, “and with good reason,” he said. “The former sheriff is a fierce competitor and doesn’t let the rules get in the way.

Gerry Mulligan

Gerry Mulligan

