When it comes to cornhole strategy, Frank DiGiovanni, retired Inverness city manager, said his strategy is to “find a look-a-like ringer, someone who knows the game and plays a lot.”
He also revealed that his sources say the inside word is that Jeff Dawsy is the clear favorite for the upcoming charity cornhole tournament, “and with good reason,” he said. “The former sheriff is a fierce competitor and doesn’t let the rules get in the way.
“But the sleeper in all this is likely Gerry Mulligan,” DiGiovanni said. “I’ve got an eye on his practice sessions to find a weakness. Gerry may be the one to best.”
Mulligan said he’s been practicing in his backyard, admitting, “I suck at cornhole.”
These men, along with other community celebrities, will be tossing their bean bags for the win at the Crystal River Woman’s Club (CRWC) Charity Celebrity Cornhole Singles Tournament, 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at the Key Training Center’s Chet Cole Enrichment Center, 5325 W. Sefari Lane, Lecanto.
Exhibition games will be from noon to 2 p.m.
The public is invited. Admission is free.
A cash snack bar will be available.
Other community celebrities include Superintendent of Schools Sam Himmel; Andrea McCray, owner of Manatee Maven Bakery; and 90-year-old Phyllis Smith, a longtime community volunteer with disabled adults.
Her grandson, Mike Phillips, a client at the Key Training Center, will be playing on her behalf.
Each celebrity is playing for a different charity and has already begun raising funds through April 8.
Sam Himmel is playing for the Citrus County Education Foundation, Gerry Mulligan for Main Street Crystal River, Andrea McCray for Nature Coast Community Band, Frank DiGiovanni for the Female Veterans Network, Jeff Dawsy for Jessie’s Place and Phyllis Smith for the Key Training Center.
The cornhole tournament is being sponsored by CRWC’s “Women Helping Women” club.
The winner gets $1,000 to donate to his or her charity. Also, an anonymous donor has pledged to match donations collected by the charities up to $1,000 per charity from March 1 to April 8.
“One of the goals of this group is to provide assistance to our community,” said Mary Lee Johnson, CRWC member. “The great thing about this, we can support six charities with one event,” adding that next year they might try a different sport, like pickleball.
For more information, call Mary Lee Johnson at 352-503-3237, email maryandgucci@yahoo.com or text 352-601-1739.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.