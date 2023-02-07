Citrus County Commissioner Diana Finegan and her husband will have to wait at least three more weeks to find out if her request to vacate part of the road in front of her home will be approved.
Commissioners on Tuesday tabled the matter until they get assurance from the Finegans’ neighbors that they are fine with a new road configuration plan.
Diana and her husband Stephen own property at South Blue Water Point in Homosassa. It’s at the dead end of a street without a cul-de-sac.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
They are requesting a 2,666 square-foot parcel be vacated to prevent vehicles from constantly turning around in front of their property.
“We do these street vacations on a regular basis,” attorney Clark Stillwell, who is representing the Finegans.
The Finegans have agreed to submit to the county engineer a plan to build and maintain a turnaround pad to facilitate traffic on their road. That pad would be close to an adjoining neighbor’s property.
Commissioners want to make sure the Finegans’ neighbor is on board with that pad and they want to see more details of its configuration.
Finegan recused herself from Tuesday’s discussion.
The matter could come back to commissioners at their next meeting, scheduled in three weeks.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.