Budget hearings are supposed to be loaded with such exciting topics as tax levies, rollback rates and millages.
And for much of Thursday’s tentative budget hearing, it was.
But given the crowd filling the board chamber, it looked as if the proceedings would be overshadowed by citizen comments about LGBTQ books, drag queen storytellers and a Marxist running the American Library Association (ALA).
County Administrator Steve Howard said last week he removed the $275 budget line item for American Library Association (ALA) annual membership dues. That action came after the county’s Special Library District Advisory Board voted 5-1 to cut ties with the ALA.
After a few speakers Thursday expressed their views, Commissioner Holly Davis, serving as chairwoman in lieu of Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach’s absence, preempted further talk about the ALA.
Davis said the ALA line item has already been removed from the budget so further discussion is moot. Several residents then exited the chambers.
Davis said she sides with her colleagues who have already said they will not support financing the organization, mainly because of the president’s Marxist statement.
Schlabach said last week she would bring up the library matter at Tuesday’s board meeting and Davis advised people to come back then to find out how the discussion proceeds.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to set the tentative 2023-24 millage rate at 8.9302, up from last year’s 8.2458 mills. Commissioner Diana Finegan opposed it, saying she just wasn’t comfortable supporting a rate that high, even though it is proposed and likely subject to change.
One mill in property, or ad valorem taxes, is equal to $1 for each $1,000 of the property’s taxable value. So the owner of a property that has a taxable value of $100,000 and is subject to a millage rate of 8.9 would owe $890 in property tax.
But don’t look for that rate to hold. All three commissioners said they won’t support it, given this inflationary economy. So between now and the final budget hearing Sept. 26, staff will look at additional cuts.
“We’re going to take an icepick and a scalpel to the budget,” Howard said.
Board members said it wouldn’t be fair to start dissecting the budget Thursday with two board members absent. Schlabach was not feeling well and Commissioner Rebecca Bays was absent due to a family emergency.
Commissioners set the proposed tentative budget at $411,679,412 or a 5 percent decrease from the 2022-23 budget of $433,705,845.
The final budget hearing is at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the county commission meeting room, 110 North Apopka Ave. in Inverness.
“The proposed millage rate at this point is just that, a proposed rate,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said. “There will be additional cuts between now and the 26th. “I’m confident of that.”