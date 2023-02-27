State Senator Blaise Ingoglia, who represents Citrus County, has filed a bill that would limit county commissioner and school board member terms to eight years.

If passed, this will move the current law for school board members from 12-year term limits to eight-year term limits. Currently, there are no term limits for county commissioners.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.