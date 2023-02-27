State Senator Blaise Ingoglia, who represents Citrus County, has filed a bill that would limit county commissioner and school board member terms to eight years.
If passed, this will move the current law for school board members from 12-year term limits to eight-year term limits. Currently, there are no term limits for county commissioners.
“Serving in the same position in government should not be a decades-long endeavor,” Ingoglia said in a press release. “Term limits not only ensure better representation, they bring about much needed fresh ideas to tackle public policy challenges.”
The term limits would start with those elected after the 2022 election.
“For too long, the lack of term limits have hindered the ability of communities to develop the next set of leaders,” said Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill. “It’s time to change course. State Bill 1110 is necessary and will bring about decisive improvement in accountability in local government.”
Citrus County commissioners were less than enthusiastic about Ingoglia’s bill.
“I am not opposed to term limits, but it concerns me when bills like this suggest voters can’t be trusted,” County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said. “Let the voters decide. If someone isn’t doing a good job or has been around too long, vote them out.
“I also worry about the unintended consequences of this bill,” said Schlabach, who is in her first term. “When experienced elected officials are replaced by inexperienced ones, it gives unelected government officials more power by default, and the people lose.”
Commissioner Holly Davis, also in her first term, said term limits may work at higher levels of government but “perhaps not so necessary at the county level where we know far more intimately whether they’re doing a good job and have the necessary skills.”
Commissioners, she said, can be sorely tested by the learning curve and hit their stride halfway through their first term.
“As a taxpayer who also has employees on the private side - I don’t want the expense of employee churn. If they’re good, I want to keep them. Voting takes care of “keep or fire”, or at least it should with a large voter participation, not just going to the polls but doing the research."
If term limits do occur with county commissioners, Davis prefers a three-term limit instead of two.
“I’m probably tapping out after two terms at the most, but at least it reduces the impact of the “getting up to speed” cost, spreading it out over a longer period,” she said.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, in his second term, was more succinct.
“We've got enough issues of our own than to worry about (this),” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.