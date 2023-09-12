The ongoing debate about Citrus County severing ties with the American Library Association (ALA) was revived at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting when more than a dozen people spoke on both sides of the issue.
The county cut the $275 membership fee from the 2023-24 budget after the Special Library Advisory Board last month recommended it do so. The reasons: the ALA’s leftist stance on LGBTQ books and drag queen story hours and the fact that its president is self-professed Marxist.
After public input, commissioners did not reinstate the funding and were passionate as to their reasons.
Commissioner Diana Finegan said this was not about sexual preference.
“The real crux of it is about Marxism and that's what I don’t understand, that nobody is up in arms about it,” Finegan said.
She added: “If we don't all stand together against this, we’re going to be in real trouble.”
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the ALA funding has already been decided and he has no intention of adding that or anything else to the budget. From now until the final budget hearing on Sept. 26, Kinnard said he will be focused on cutting.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays said it’s time to shut down the ALA until it comes back in line with American values.
Commissioner Holly Davis, without naming names, said “one person has whipped everyone into a frenzy” and created firestorms that are not relevant to Citrus County.
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she would rather see $275 go toward feeding county children.
“It’s about cutting the budget now,” she said. “It’s not about adding back to the budget.”
Schlabach said she is against people publicly proclaiming they are a Marxist, but “it’s a free country - let them do it.”
Neale Brennan, vice chairwoman of the Citrus County Special Library District Advisory Board, defended the library staff in the county and assured commissioners they are not grooming young children to be homosexuals.
“We have a library you can be proud of,” she said.
Robin Orlandi of Dunnellon said the current president of the ALA is a lesbian and Marxist but “she doesn't control the ALA’s mission.”
“There’s never been a drag queen story hour in Citrus County,” she said.
A couple of residents criticized John Labriola, a representative for the Christian Family Coalition, for having a political agenda in fanning the flames of this latest library controversy.
Labriola, who addressed the board Tuesday, urged commissioners to “stick to your guns and not reestablish ALA funding."
Labriola said the ALA president is not acting alone.
“She was elected by that board because she represents their values,” he said.
A resident, displeased with the county’s decision to remove ALA funding from the budget, told the Chronicle she and her friends would chip in the money to keep the association.
That idea died a quick death. Davis and Schlabach called the donation inappropriate because it opens the door to problems.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.