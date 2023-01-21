Each year, county commissioners get away from their downtown Inverness chambers, ditch their boardroom attire and escape to a retreat.
This isn’t a beach getaway. Rather, it’s a place where they can bounce issues and ideas off each other and discuss, plan, and prioritize programs, projects, and issues facing Citrus County in the future.
This year’s strategic planning retreat begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Likely to be discussed are hot-button issues left over from last year: road repaving, expanded broadband connectivity; growth infrastructure planning, affordable housing and the ever-present animal shelter.
Much of those issues will be broached in a new strategic plan that County Commissioner Holly Davis has been advocating since she became a commissioner two years ago. That plan includes initiatives for county commissioners to work on the next five years as they deal with growth.
The public is invited but there will be no “open to the public” speaking opportunities during this full-day event. Instead, they can comment at the following commission meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the county courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
For more information, call county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer at 352-527-5484.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.