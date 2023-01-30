County Commissioner Diana Finegan said there are billion-dollar companies scoping out her district in Homosassa for relocation and they’re not getting a good picture of Citrus County by traveling throughout the county.

Many of the road medians are unkempt, business storefronts are not attractive and litter abounds, she said.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates

@chronicleonline.com.