County Commissioner Diana Finegan said there are billion-dollar companies scoping out her district in Homosassa for relocation and they’re not getting a good picture of Citrus County by traveling throughout the county.
Many of the road medians are unkempt, business storefronts are not attractive and litter abounds, she said.
Finegan urged her fellow commissioners during last week’s strategic planning retreat to make a ‘beautify Citrus” initiative a priority this year and they seemed receptive.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“We have people looking at our county like this and I think we could do better,” Finegan said.
Some of Finegan’s ideas include special signage with lighting and landscaping at all entry points to the county, an anti-litter campaign and incentives for business owners to improve the outside of their buildings.
“Our businesses often don’t look nice,” she said.
To accomplish that, Finegan said the county can explore tax abatements for those who make improvements on the property. Another option to help with funding is to connect business owners with SCORE, a volunteer organization that assists businesses.
“I don’t think businesses have a lot of capital right now for improvements but it only helps our community if, when you’re driving by, (they) look better.”
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach broached an idea she formed during a visit to Ireland where they hold an annual Tidy Towns competition where residents vie for the honor of having the tiniest and most attractive city.
Schlabach said that could work here by substituting districts for cities.
“I want to challenge each one of us to see who has the tidiest district and to get citizens involved,” she told her colleagues.
The goal is to get people to be proud of their county, she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates
@chronicleonline.com.